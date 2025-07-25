Harvest-2025: Ukraine harvested over 10 million tons of new crop

Ukrainian farmers have already harvested over 10 million tons of grain and leguminous crops during the current harvesting campaign, UNN writes with reference to the data from the Ministry of Economy.

As of July 25, 2025, Ukraine has already threshed 3,236 thousand hectares and harvested 10,347.2 thousand tons of early grain and leguminous crops. 29% of the areas sown with grain and leguminous crops have already been threshed. - reported the ministry.

Specifically:

wheat – 2,177.9 thousand hectares threshed, 7,088.8 thousand tons harvested;

barley – 838.7 thousand hectares threshed, 2,791.8 thousand tons harvested;

peas – 190.9 thousand hectares threshed, 412.4 thousand tons harvested.

Other grains and legumes were threshed on an area of 28.5 thousand hectares, yielding 54.2 thousand tons.

Among the leaders, in particular:

Odesa region – 884.5 thousand hectares threshed, 2,501.4 thousand tons harvested;

Kirovohrad region – 368.7 thousand hectares threshed, 1,529.9 thousand tons harvested.

Mykolaiv region – 577.3 thousand hectares threshed, 1,386.7 thousand tons harvested;

Rapeseed has already been threshed on an area of 535 thousand hectares, yielding 1,040.3 thousand tons.

Addition

The government previously stated that the grain harvest in Ukraine in 2025 could decrease by 10% to approximately 51 million tons compared to 56.7 million tons in 2024, under the most pessimistic scenario.