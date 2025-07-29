$41.800.02
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:50 PM • 3700 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
05:22 PM • 12303 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:15 PM • 24576 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 50152 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 116005 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025
July 29, 09:21 AM • 52916 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains details
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 67474 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
July 29, 06:30 AM • 168804 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepare
July 29, 05:00 AM • 65819 views
"Dynamo" - "Hamrun Spartans": announcement of the Champions League qualification return match
July 28, 05:54 PM • 70566 views
Passenger train accident in Germany: five Ukrainians among the injured
Tags
Authors
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3720 views

US President Donald Trump stated that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days. This "deadline" gives Putin until August 8, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions.

By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days

US President Donald Trump told reporters that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days, UNN reports with reference to AP.

As the publication notes, the new "deadline" "gives Putin until August 8 to reach an agreement, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions."

"Soon a peace table will be set in Turkey": Erdogan expects the bloody war in Ukraine to end soon28.07.25, 17:51

Additionally

Earlier, Trump gave Putin 50 days, but earlier this week stated that he was shortening the term because he saw no progress.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
United States
Ukraine
Tesla
