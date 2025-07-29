By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump stated that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days. This "deadline" gives Putin until August 8, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions.
US President Donald Trump told reporters that the new deadline for Russian President Vladimir Putin to reach a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is 10 days, UNN reports with reference to AP.
As the publication notes, the new "deadline" "gives Putin until August 8 to reach an agreement, otherwise the US will impose harsh tariffs or sanctions."
Additionally
Earlier, Trump gave Putin 50 days, but earlier this week stated that he was shortening the term because he saw no progress.