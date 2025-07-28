"Soon a peace table will be set in Turkey": Erdogan expects the bloody war in Ukraine to end soon

In Turkey, a peace table will soon be set, and this bloody war in Ukraine will end. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Erdogan, reports UNN.

Just as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul, a peace table will soon be set in Turkey, and this bloody war will end. - the publication quotes the President of Turkey.

Trump threatened Russia with secondary tariffs, but said he "doesn't want to do it"

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today, July 28.