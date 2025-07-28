$41.780.01
"Soon a peace table will be set in Turkey": Erdogan expects the bloody war in Ukraine to end soon

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2208 views

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that a "peace table" would soon be set in Turkey, which would end the war. This will happen similarly to the negotiations that began in Istanbul.

"Soon a peace table will be set in Turkey": Erdogan expects the bloody war in Ukraine to end soon

In Turkey, a peace table will soon be set, and this bloody war in Ukraine will end. This was stated by Turkish President Recep Erdogan, reports UNN.

Just as negotiations between Russia and Ukraine began in Istanbul, a peace table will soon be set in Turkey, and this bloody war will end.

- the publication quotes the President of Turkey.

Recall

US President Donald Trump said he intends to set a new deadline for Russia regarding a ceasefire agreement in Russia's war against Ukraine, approximately 10 or 12 days, starting today, July 28.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

