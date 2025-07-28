Trump threatened Russia with secondary tariffs, but said he "doesn't want to do it"

US President Donald Trump elaborated on his new deadline of "about 10 or 12 days" for Russia to end the war in Ukraine, writes UNN.

"I'll announce it probably tonight or tomorrow, there's no reason to wait," Trump was quoted as saying by Sky News during a visit to the UK.

"It would be sanctions and maybe tariffs, secondary tariffs," Trump indicated.

But at the same time, the US president stated: "I don't want to do that to Russia".

"I love the Russian people, they're great people," he said.

Trump described the war as a "really bloody war" and said making a deal would be "common sense".

"I think that eventually something's going to happen," he adds.

"It should happen fast, so many people are dying," Trump said.

