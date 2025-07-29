In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy

The Cabinet of Ministers has already prepared an expansion of the "Contract 18-24" program to involve young people in the army for drone work. This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his evening address, UNN reports.

Also, the government has already prepared an expansion of contracts 18-24, so that the program attracts motivated people specifically for working with drones. Yulia Svyrydenko will present this program - said Zelenskyy.

Recall

In February, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine officially launched the project "Contract 18-24". This is a voluntary initiative for Ukrainians aged 18-24 who are ready to join the Defense Forces for one year. The project offers additional financial remuneration, professional training with the participation of instructors with combat experience, and social guarantees.

Volunteers who served under the "Contract 18-24" project are guaranteed to receive a 12-month deferral from repeated mobilization. The corresponding bill, developed by the Ministry of Defense, was approved by the government.