$41.780.01
48.980.12
ukenru
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 16626 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
01:15 PM • 20869 views
10 or 12 days: Trump announced a new deadline for Russia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 47964 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:12 PM • 29920 views
Mass murder of prisoners by Russia in Olenivka: the Prosecutor General's Office reported on the course of the investigation
10:55 AM • 35943 views
Belarusian hackers completely destroyed the database of Russian Aeroflot flights
July 28, 09:50 AM • 35969 views
CСD NSDC: Defense Forces are successful and continue active operations against Russians in Sumy region
Exclusive
July 28, 09:46 AM • 36774 views
In Kryvyi Rih, an 18-year-old boy raped a minor: police reported suspicion
Exclusive
July 28, 09:11 AM • 29537 views
Ukraine receiving gas from Azerbaijan via a new route: expert assessed the event and spoke about prospects
Exclusive
July 28, 08:08 AM • 26345 views
Child Adoption in Ukraine: Head of the Coordination Center for Family Upbringing Development Voices Challenges
July 28, 06:09 AM • 28507 views
Unknown UAV from Belarus flew into Lithuanian airspace near Vilnius
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2m/s
70%
743mm
Popular news
Fatal road accident involving a policewoman occurred in Bukovyna: detailsJuly 28, 07:04 AM • 37536 views
Russian attack on Khmelnytskyi region: Starokostiantyniv was hit, there is damageJuly 28, 08:22 AM • 41726 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 26688 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 44761 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 28053 views
Publications
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
02:54 PM • 16634 views
Delicious and healthy: top 5 protein-rich foods01:41 PM • 28281 views
17-year-old boys must register for military service by July 31: what you need to know12:53 PM • 44976 views
Mykhailo Pinkevych: "Ukrainian aviation shapes the world's perception of Ukraine, and we are obliged to preserve and develop it"
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 47972 views
Independent Palestinian State: Will the World Support Macron's Initiative?July 25, 02:49 PM • 267704 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mykhailo Fedorov
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
United Kingdom
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is known12:41 PM • 26868 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 111972 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 52239 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 53167 views
Coldplay concert scandal: Gwyneth Paltrow becomes "interim spokesperson" for Astronomer after CEO and HR Director resignJuly 26, 11:00 AM • 49392 views
Actual
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136
Unmanned aerial vehicle
An-178
MIM-104 Patriot

"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16667 views

People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, head of the subcommittee on pharmacy, is suspected of lobbying the interests of the "Darnytsia" company. Journalists found a connection between his actions and the increase in "Darnytsia's" profit after the restriction of pharmacy marketing.

"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement

The use of people's deputies to promote the private interests of large companies poses a systemic threat to the economic security of the state and contradicts the principles of parliamentarism. This is exactly the example demonstrated by People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, as his public activity as the head of the subcommittee on pharmacy raises more and more questions about whose interests he represents, writes UNN.

Details

UNN journalists, having spoken with representatives of the pharmaceutical market and sources close to the family of the owners of the "Darnytsia" plant, Kateryna and Hlib Zahorii, found out that at the beginning of summer 2024, the Zahoriis developed a market redistribution plan, the goal of which is to displace small producers, eliminate large distributors, and shift responsibility for high drug prices to pharmacy chains. The implementation of this plan would be impossible without political support, so, according to sources, "Darnytsia" turned to People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh, a long-time acquaintance of the family and head of the pharmacy subcommittee. 

The first stage was a campaign against pharmacy marketing, which was presented in the public space as the main reason for price "markups". As a result of public pressure, the Ministry of Health was forced to limit marketing, but the promised price reduction did not happen - manufacturers, including "Darnytsia", reduced the cost of only a few drugs from the TOP-100 list, while prices for other drugs remained unchanged or began to rise. At the same time, "Darnytsia's" profit, according to various estimates, increased by half a billion hryvnias monthly. 

Despite the fact that the promised effect for patients was not achieved, Kuzminykh continues to openly promote the interests of "Darnytsia" - both through social networks, and through controlled media, and at closed meetings. In addition, according to journalists, the charitable foundation co-founded by Kuzminykh received significant sums from the fund of the Zahorii family - co-owners of "Darnytsia". This even became the subject of a check by the NACP.

The founder of the law firm "Kasyanenko and Partners" Dmytro Kasyanenko, in an exclusive comment to UNN, noted that such a situation may indicate abuse of influence.

The situation may indicate the presence of signs of a crime provided for in Article 369-2 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - "abuse of influence". In particular, if a people's deputy, using his status as the head of a relevant subcommittee, acts not in the interests of the state or society, but in the interests of a separate business entity with which he has or had close ties - such behavior can be qualified as illegal use of influence.

- explained the lawyer.

In addition, according to him, participation in lobbying commercial interests in the presence of financial or other interconnections (such as receiving significant funds by charitable foundations associated with the deputy) may have signs of a real or potential conflict of interest, which is subject to verification by the National Agency on Corruption Prevention. 

As for the general practice of using people's deputies to promote the private interests of large companies - such behavior, in its essence, is an abuse of power and poses a systemic threat to the economic security of the state. It contradicts the principles of parliamentarism and should be the subject of public condemnation and legal assessment.

- added Dmytro Kasyanenko.

Taken together, the facts presented by journalists indicate serious risks of using the parliamentary powers of People's Deputy Serhiy Kuzminykh for private interests. In view of this, law enforcement agencies, in particular the State Bureau of Investigation, should provide a legal assessment of these actions and check whether there was an abuse of power or use of influence for personal or corporate interests.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsCrimes and emergenciesPublications
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9