Five Ukrainians reportedly killed in a road accident in Poland

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

A road accident occurred near Brzeg in Zielenciny, killing six people. Five of the deceased are reportedly Ukrainians.

Five Ukrainians reportedly killed in a road accident in Poland

An accident occurred in Poland near Brzeg, killing six people. Five of the deceased, according to preliminary information, are Ukrainians. This was reported by Polsatnews, writes UNN.

The accident happened on December 23, near Brzeg - in Zielenciny. It is known that a 59-year-old local resident also died.

The cars collided at the intersection of two national roads. Under circumstances that remain unclear, there was a head-on collision between a Ford Kuga, driven by the deceased Pole, and a Volkswagen Passat.

As a result of the collision, the Volkswagen caught fire. The driver of the Ford and five people in the Passat died at the scene. The local prosecutor's office reported that, according to the information they have, the Volkswagen contained citizens of Ukraine.

DNA tests will likely be needed to identify them. In addition, the circumstances of the accident are also not currently commented on, as examinations are ongoing.

Yevhen Tsarenko

Crimes and emergencies
Road traffic accident
Poland