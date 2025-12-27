Zelenskyy arrived in Halifax: details of the president's visit

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in the Canadian city of Halifax on Saturday, December 27. This was announced by his spokesman Serhiy Nykyforov, reports UNN.

Details

According to the President's spokesman, Zelenskyy is scheduled to meet with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and have a joint phone call with European leaders.

Next, the President of Ukraine will travel to the United States, where he is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump.

Zelenskyy's spokesman did not provide any other details.

Recall

Donald Trump will meet with Volodymyr Zelenskyy on December 28 in Florida. The bilateral meeting will take place in Palm Beach at 3:00 PM local time.

Trump himself stated: he believes that this meeting with Zelenskyy will be productive.

At the same time, CNN reports that Europe and the United States are preparing for surprises after the meeting between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump.