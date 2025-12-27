The top military-political leadership of the aggressor country is lying about the complete capture of the cities of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnorad, as well as about controlling half of the city of Kostiantynivka. This is reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

The statements of dictator Vladimir Putin and the chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov do not correspond to reality. Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, noted that battles for Huliaipole and Myrnorad are ongoing, and Russian troops have no control over these cities.

He also emphasized the falsity of reports about the capture of Stepnohirsk - battles are ongoing there.

The Russians' lies are primarily aimed at foreign partners and have significantly intensified precisely during peace talks. The real result of such fake statements by the Kremlin dictator is only tangible losses of his occupation army, which daily amount to at least 1,000 killed and wounded Russian soldiers. - stated the General Staff.

Recall

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin stated that he "will resolve the issue by military means if Ukraine does not seek peace." At the same time, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian army, Valery Gerasimov, stated that the cities of Myrnorad, Donetsk Oblast, which the Russians call "Dimitrov" in the Soviet manner, and Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast, have allegedly already been captured.