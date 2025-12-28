$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 13332 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 26014 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 24066 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 22122 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 20959 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 19018 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 40475 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38551 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 104241 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 50872 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.3m/s
89%
735mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 19726 views
Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declaredPhotoDecember 27, 09:03 PM • 4194 views
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 7064 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 14400 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 10914 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 19778 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 55362 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 104235 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 45687 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 75607 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy12:14 AM • 2566 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 19523 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 55362 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 22249 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 21581 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

Kremlin uses "anti-colonial" rhetoric to promote influence in Global South countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Russia actively exploits the theme of "anti-colonialism" to strengthen its influence in African countries, promising compensation for colonialism. The Russian Federation's goal is to gain access to the resources of African countries to realize its geopolitical ambitions.

Kremlin uses "anti-colonial" rhetoric to promote influence in Global South countries - Center for Countering Disinformation

The Russian authorities are actively using speculation on the topic of "anti-colonialism" to promote their own influence in the countries of the Global South. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that earlier, the committee on international affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation began to promote the idea of compensation to African countries for "damage from colonialism." According to Russian deputies, this involves payments of "tens of trillions of dollars," which requires "long-term systemic international work."

Despite the outright speculative and unrealistic nature of such initiatives, the Russians actively use such rhetoric, trying to play on the post-colonial traumas of African countries to promote their own influence there. To do this, the Russians actively exploit, in particular, international platforms, including the UN rostrum

- the CCD points out.

They add that although Russia positions itself as a fighter against "neo-colonialism," its real goal in Africa is entirely neo-colonial – to gain access to the resources of African countries to use them to realize its own geopolitical ambitions.

Recall

The share of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine has decreased to 25%, which is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

The Kremlin intensifies its propaganda in India04.12.25, 04:24 • 5220 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Russian propaganda
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
United Nations
Africa