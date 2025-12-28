The Russian authorities are actively using speculation on the topic of "anti-colonialism" to promote their own influence in the countries of the Global South. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), according to UNN.

It is noted that earlier, the committee on international affairs of the Federation Council of the Russian Federation began to promote the idea of compensation to African countries for "damage from colonialism." According to Russian deputies, this involves payments of "tens of trillions of dollars," which requires "long-term systemic international work."

Despite the outright speculative and unrealistic nature of such initiatives, the Russians actively use such rhetoric, trying to play on the post-colonial traumas of African countries to promote their own influence there. To do this, the Russians actively exploit, in particular, international platforms, including the UN rostrum - the CCD points out.

They add that although Russia positions itself as a fighter against "neo-colonialism," its real goal in Africa is entirely neo-colonial – to gain access to the resources of African countries to use them to realize its own geopolitical ambitions.

