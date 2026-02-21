The Colombian government has announced significant progress in negotiations with Venezuela regarding natural gas supplies, which should help the country avoid an energy deficit in the coming years. According to Bloomberg, the parties have already agreed on the technical parameters for resuming operation of the cross-border Antonio Ricaurte gas pipeline, which has not been in use for over ten years. This is reported by UNN.

Details

This progress is critical for our energy security. We must act now to ensure affordable fuel for industry and households, using existing infrastructure — noted the Colombian Ministry of Energy.

Resuming imports of Venezuelan gas will allow Colombia to reduce its dependence on expensive liquefied natural gas (LNG) and stabilize prices in the domestic market. At the same time, the project is causing debate among the opposition, which points to the risks of excessive dependence on Caracas, especially after recent events involving the detention of Venezuelan government leaders by American forces. However, the Colombian authorities insist that economic integration is key to long-term peace and prosperity in the region.

Technical challenges and implementation timelines

The main task for the coming months is a technical audit and repair of damaged sections of the 225-kilometer gas pipeline. It is expected that the first deliveries could begin as early as late 2026, if the parties manage to overcome financial constraints and obtain the necessary licenses from international regulators. The implementation of this agreement will be an important step in the formation of a common energy market in South America and will allow Venezuela to begin monetizing its vast gas reserves.

