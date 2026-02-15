Colombian President agrees to establish an independent commission to investigate rebel links to drug trafficking

$42.990.00
51.030.00
ukenru
09:07 PM • 104 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 19898 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 26196 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 23313 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 24550 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 63444 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
February 14, 07:48 PM • 47944 views
Zelenskyy received the Ewald von Kleist Award and mentioned Orban
February 14, 05:06 PM • 41531 views
Ukraine has few Flamingo missiles, as the Russians managed to hit one of the production lines - Zelenskyy
February 14, 04:21 PM • 32336 views
Vladyslav Heraskevych expressed gratitude for Ukraine's support at the Munich ConferencePhoto
February 14, 02:24 PM • 30761 views
Russia will continue strikes on Ukraine's infrastructure in February 2026 - CPD
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−3°
4.6m/s
93%
736mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Man falls from non-working escalator in Kharkiv shopping mallFebruary 15, 11:38 AM • 11336 views
Klitschko stated that Kyiv is on the verge of disaster due to Russian strikesFebruary 15, 12:18 PM • 9432 views
EU at this stage "not ready" to offer Ukraine a date for joining the bloc - Rinkēvičs and KallasFebruary 15, 01:09 PM • 6514 views
Poland considers developing its own nuclear weapons due to the threat from RussiaFebruary 15, 01:24 PM • 5950 views
California Governor assures Europe that Trump is a temporary phenomenon for the USFebruary 15, 03:04 PM • 5236 views
Publications
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complicationsPhoto
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 19891 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 94986 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 152833 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishesFebruary 13, 07:25 AM • 84620 views
Expert explained why benefits for the aviation industry are an investment, not budget lossesFebruary 12, 11:15 AM • 100938 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Viktor Orbán
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Washington, D.C.
Germany
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' ScreenwriterFebruary 14, 11:20 PM • 14559 views
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 millionPhotoFebruary 14, 08:54 AM • 23126 views
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figureFebruary 13, 06:43 PM • 21995 views
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding handsPhotoFebruary 13, 06:03 PM • 24998 views
Top 5 detective films with a gripping plot and an unexpected endingVideoFebruary 13, 09:44 AM • 49623 views
Actual
Technology
The Diplomat
The Guardian
Heating
The New York Times

Colombian President agrees to establish an independent commission to investigate rebel links to drug trafficking

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro supported the ELN rebel group's initiative for an external audit of their activities. The goal is to prove the absence of direct involvement in drug trafficking, which could be a step towards a peaceful settlement.

Colombian President agrees to establish an independent commission to investigate rebel links to drug trafficking

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has officially supported the initiative of the country's largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), to conduct an external audit of their activities. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was a response to the proposal of the militant leader Antonio García, who seeks to prove the absence of direct involvement of his subordinates in illegal drug trafficking. Such a step could become an important stage in the long process of peaceful settlement in the country, where armed conflicts have been financed for decades by the cocaine business.

Statements by rebel leaders and government conditions

A conflict of interest arose after the publication of a video message by Antonio García, in which he admitted to collecting taxes from cocaine traffickers but categorically denied control over laboratories or logistics routes. The rebel leader insists on a transparent audit to clear the organization of accusations of drug-related terrorist activities.

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump10.01.26, 05:49 • 5326 views

ELN has nothing to do with drug trafficking

– said García, calling on the authorities to form an expert group to confirm these words.

President Petro, who had previously repeatedly called the ELN leadership "drug traffickers disguised as guerrillas," put forward his conditions for the future commission. According to the head of state, the audit should be purely scientific, completely independent of the political influence of any governments, and its results should be officially presented to the United Nations.

Strategy for replacing coca crops in the Catatumbo region

In addition to agreeing to the investigation, Gustavo Petro called on the rebels to demonstrate real commitment to the peace process through support for state programs. In particular, this refers to the replacement of coca plantations with legal agricultural crops in the northeastern Catatumbo region, which remains one of the centers of narcotic raw material production.

Colombian President calls on US to hand over Nicolás Maduro for trial in Venezuela28.01.26, 05:11 • 4588 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
United Nations