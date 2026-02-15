Colombian President agrees to establish an independent commission to investigate rebel links to drug trafficking

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has officially supported the initiative of the country's largest rebel group, the National Liberation Army (ELN), to conduct an external audit of their activities. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

This decision was a response to the proposal of the militant leader Antonio García, who seeks to prove the absence of direct involvement of his subordinates in illegal drug trafficking. Such a step could become an important stage in the long process of peaceful settlement in the country, where armed conflicts have been financed for decades by the cocaine business.

Statements by rebel leaders and government conditions

A conflict of interest arose after the publication of a video message by Antonio García, in which he admitted to collecting taxes from cocaine traffickers but categorically denied control over laboratories or logistics routes. The rebel leader insists on a transparent audit to clear the organization of accusations of drug-related terrorist activities.

ELN has nothing to do with drug trafficking – said García, calling on the authorities to form an expert group to confirm these words.

President Petro, who had previously repeatedly called the ELN leadership "drug traffickers disguised as guerrillas," put forward his conditions for the future commission. According to the head of state, the audit should be purely scientific, completely independent of the political influence of any governments, and its results should be officially presented to the United Nations.

Strategy for replacing coca crops in the Catatumbo region

In addition to agreeing to the investigation, Gustavo Petro called on the rebels to demonstrate real commitment to the peace process through support for state programs. In particular, this refers to the replacement of coca plantations with legal agricultural crops in the northeastern Catatumbo region, which remains one of the centers of narcotic raw material production.

