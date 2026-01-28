Colombian President calls on US to hand over Nicolás Maduro for trial in Venezuela

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued an official statement insisting on the extradition of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to Caracas. The Colombian leader emphasized that justice for the former politician should be served in his place of activity, not in an American court. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Gustavo Petro's statement came a week before his scheduled visit to the White House, where talks with Donald Trump are to take place on February 3. Bogota is trying to balance relations with the US, while demonstrating disagreement with the methods of the American administration in the region. Earlier, Petro had already publicly condemned the special operation on January 3, during which US forces captured Maduro, calling it an "abduction" without legal grounds.

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump

They must return him and entrust him to a Venezuelan court, not a US one — Petro emphasized on Tuesday, reaffirming his position on the sovereignty of Latin American states.

Nicolas Maduro is currently in custody in a New York prison. The American prosecutor's office has brought a number of serious charges against him, among which drug terrorism and facilitating the activities of international cartels occupy a key place. Washington is currently not showing readiness to consider the option of handing over the detainee to the Venezuelan side, citing the gravity of crimes against US security.

Colombian President Optimistically Prepares for White House Meeting with Trump