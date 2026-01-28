$43.130.01
51.060.41
ukenru
January 27, 05:43 PM • 16709 views
Attempted to "integrate" into the Main Directorate of Intelligence of Ukraine: KGB spy from Belarus exposed in Kyiv
Exclusive
January 27, 04:28 PM • 31179 views
"Starlink makes these drones almost invulnerable to electronic warfare": a new serious threat from Russian UAVs and how to combat it
January 27, 04:20 PM • 25345 views
The hands of the Doomsday Clock were moved forward by 4 seconds, one of the reasons being the war in Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 38713 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
January 27, 02:04 PM • 25312 views
Ukraine to experience warming and thaw: forecast for January 28-29
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 44339 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
January 27, 12:39 PM • 23970 views
Russian attack on western Ukraine on January 27: a Naftogaz facility was hit
January 27, 12:15 PM • 17972 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine expects to join the EU in 2027
January 27, 11:34 AM • 37667 views
Remembrance Day. The Holocaust: how people were exterminated and why the world should not forget it
Exclusive
January 27, 10:00 AM • 28387 views
Zelenskyy's new tone towards Europe: from gratitude to harsh criticism
Colombian President calls on US to hand over Nicolás Maduro for trial in Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro called on the United States to extradite Nicolás Maduro to Venezuela for trial. This statement came ahead of Petro's visit to the White House.

Colombian President calls on US to hand over Nicolás Maduro for trial in Venezuela

Colombian President Gustavo Petro has issued an official statement insisting on the extradition of ousted Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro to Caracas. The Colombian leader emphasized that justice for the former politician should be served in his place of activity, not in an American court. This is reported by Bloomberg, writes UNN.

Details

Gustavo Petro's statement came a week before his scheduled visit to the White House, where talks with Donald Trump are to take place on February 3. Bogota is trying to balance relations with the US, while demonstrating disagreement with the methods of the American administration in the region. Earlier, Petro had already publicly condemned the special operation on January 3, during which US forces captured Maduro, calling it an "abduction" without legal grounds.

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump10.01.26, 05:49 • 5258 views

They must return him and entrust him to a Venezuelan court, not a US one

— Petro emphasized on Tuesday, reaffirming his position on the sovereignty of Latin American states.

Nicolas Maduro is currently in custody in a New York prison. The American prosecutor's office has brought a number of serious charges against him, among which drug terrorism and facilitating the activities of international cartels occupy a key place. Washington is currently not showing readiness to consider the option of handing over the detainee to the Venezuelan side, citing the gravity of crimes against US security. 

Colombian President Optimistically Prepares for White House Meeting with Trump24.01.26, 01:15 • 5251 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nicolas Maduro
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
United States