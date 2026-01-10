Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro resumed sharp criticism of Washington just days after a phone call with Donald Trump. In an interview with the BBC, he accused the US of imperialism and compared immigration agents (ICE) to "Nazi brigades," UNN writes.

Details

Despite Trump calling their Wednesday dialogue a "great honor," Petro quickly returned to harsh statements. The reason was an incident in Minneapolis where an ICE agent shot a woman.

For us, ICE acts like Nazi and fascist brigades. They don't just persecute Latinos, they kill US citizens - Petro stated.

Threat of Conflict and Upcoming Meeting

The Colombian leader called the threat of an American invasion real and warned that it could provoke a civil war. Despite this, Trump confirmed that he would meet with Petro at the White House in the first week of February.

The parties are expected to discuss the fight against drug trafficking (Trump is dissatisfied with record cocaine production in Colombia) and the situation in Venezuela. It should be noted that Petro is currently under personal US sanctions, and his American visa has been canceled.

