Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
January 9, 08:32 PM • 8538 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 18299 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 23550 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 23902 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 20610 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Exclusive
January 9, 01:30 PM • 19494 views
Profiting from death: could data of deceased Odrex patients become a commodity?
January 9, 01:24 PM • 14183 views
Next 'Ramstein' meeting to be held in February - Shmyhal
Exclusive
January 9, 12:35 PM • 13281 views
Draining water from heating systems of residential buildings in Kyiv: expert explains why it is necessary
January 9, 12:10 PM • 9600 views
If there is a corresponding signal: Sybiha stated that the Ukrainian delegation is ready to arrive in the US for negotiations
January 9, 11:53 AM • 13227 views
SBU shows fragments of "Oreshnik" missile used by Russia to attack Lviv regionPhotoVideo
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−9°
2m/s
88%
737mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Zelenskyy: Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" citiesJanuary 9, 06:05 PM • 3260 views
IAEA called on Russia and Ukraine to agree on a ceasefire near the Zaporizhzhia NPPJanuary 9, 06:25 PM • 3486 views
Kyiv to switch to scheduled power outages by end of day - SvyrydenkoJanuary 9, 06:48 PM • 3410 views
Trump met with oil executives after the seizure of the fifth sanctioned tankerJanuary 9, 08:57 PM • 4052 views
Did not mention Russia and called the war a "crisis": Qatar reacted to the strike on its embassy in KyivJanuary 9, 08:58 PM • 7902 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 61897 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 89827 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 63260 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 85397 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 107218 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Sybiha
John Healey
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Venezuela
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 59869 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 62562 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 83907 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 102278 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 142823 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
The Diplomat
Film

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro accused the US of imperialism and compared Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to "Nazi brigades." This happened after an incident in Minneapolis where an ICE agent shot a woman.

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump

Colombian President Gustavo Petro resumed sharp criticism of Washington just days after a phone call with Donald Trump. In an interview with the BBC, he accused the US of imperialism and compared immigration agents (ICE) to "Nazi brigades," UNN writes.

Details

Despite Trump calling their Wednesday dialogue a "great honor," Petro quickly returned to harsh statements. The reason was an incident in Minneapolis where an ICE agent shot a woman.

"Colombia is run by a sick man" - Trump did not rule out a military scenario for another Latin American country05.01.26, 06:20 • 59652 views

For us, ICE acts like Nazi and fascist brigades. They don't just persecute Latinos, they kill US citizens

- Petro stated.

Threat of Conflict and Upcoming Meeting

The Colombian leader called the threat of an American invasion real and warned that it could provoke a civil war. Despite this, Trump confirmed that he would meet with Petro at the White House in the first week of February.

The parties are expected to discuss the fight against drug trafficking (Trump is dissatisfied with record cocaine production in Colombia) and the situation in Venezuela. It should be noted that Petro is currently under personal US sanctions, and his American visa has been canceled. 

Colombian President calls on Trump to “stop slandering” after drug trafficking accusations05.01.26, 19:05 • 4320 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Sanctions
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
White House
Venezuela
Donald Trump
United States