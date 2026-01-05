$42.290.12
Colombian President calls on Trump to “stop slandering” after drug trafficking accusations

Kyiv • UNN

 • 108 views

Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly rejected Donald Trump's threats and accusations regarding his involvement in drug trafficking. Trump threatened Colombia with military action, accusing Petro of facilitating the production and sale of cocaine.

Colombian President Gustavo Petro publicly rejected threats and accusations from US President Donald Trump, who claimed that the Colombian leader was allegedly involved in drug trafficking. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

On Sunday, Trump threatened Colombia with similar military action as last week's raid in Venezuela, stating that Colombia is "run by a sick man who likes to produce cocaine and sell it to the United States," but that he "won't be doing it for long."

Gustavo Petro rejected these accusations, emphasizing that his "name does not appear in court records."

"Stop slandering me, Mr. Trump," Petro said on the X program, the publication claims.

And in addition, he added: "This is not how you threaten a Latin American president who emerged from armed struggle and then from the Colombian people's struggle for peace."

In addition, Petro sharply criticized the Trump administration's military actions in the region and accused Washington of kidnapping Maduro "without legal grounds," Agence France-Presse reported. In a later post on X, he added: "Friends don't bomb."

Recall

Donald Trump threatened Colombia with a military operation, accusing President Gustavo Petro of facilitating drug trafficking. This happened after the detention of Nicolás Maduro, which indicates increased US pressure on Latin American leaders.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
The Guardian
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Venezuela
Donald Trump