Colombian President Optimistically Prepares for White House Meeting with Trump

Kyiv • UNN

 • 254 views

The Colombian president expressed optimism regarding upcoming talks with Donald Trump, scheduled for February 3, 2026. The meeting is expected to conclude a period of diplomatic crisis during which Washington revoked the Colombian leader's visa.

Colombian President Optimistically Prepares for White House Meeting with Trump
Photo: AP

Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed optimism regarding upcoming negotiations with Donald Trump, scheduled for February 3, 2026. This meeting is expected to mark the end of a period of acute diplomatic crisis, during which Washington even revoked the Colombian leader's visa due to his criticism of American foreign policy. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Gustavo Petro confirmed on the social network X that preparations for the visit are proceeding successfully, citing constructive dialogue between the foreign policy departments of both countries. Colombian Foreign Minister Rosa Villavicencio and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a "friendly conversation" to finalize the details of the meeting. State Department spokesman Tommy Pigott noted that Washington will provide President Petro with full diplomatic guarantees, demonstrating a radical change in the White House's rhetoric.

From Hostility to Dialogue

Relations between the leaders escalated in September 2025, when the US revoked Petro's visa after his speech at a pro-Palestinian rally in New York, where he called on American soldiers not to obey Trump's orders. At the time, Washington accused the Colombian president of "reckless actions" and ties to drug trafficking.

CIA-linked cargo plane spotted in Caracas amid US diplomatic visit11.01.26, 03:06 • 64360 views

However, after a phone call on January 7, 2026, Trump changed his tone, calling Petro's call a "great honor" and expressing readiness to discuss disagreements, including issues of drug control and the situation in Venezuela.

Priorities of the February 3 Meeting

Key topics of the upcoming summit will include joint efforts in combating transnational crime and intellectual cooperation in the defense sector.

Colombia creates a $1.6 billion "Anti-drone shield" after US attacks on Venezuela12.01.26, 01:26 • 5256 views

Colombia plans to present a roadmap for curbing cocaine production and discuss the use of drone intelligence technologies. For Gustavo Petro, whose term ends this year, this visit is critically important for restoring Colombia's status as a key strategic partner of the US in Latin America. 

Colombian President compared US immigration service to Nazis after conversation with Trump10.01.26, 05:49 • 5226 views

Stepan Haftko

