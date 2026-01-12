$42.990.00
Colombia creates a $1.6 billion "Anti-drone shield" after US attacks on Venezuela

Kyiv • UNN

 • 68 views

Colombia is preparing a large-scale UAV countermeasure project after the US conducted a special operation in Venezuela and amid new threats from Trump.

Colombia creates a $1.6 billion "Anti-drone shield" after US attacks on Venezuela

The Colombian government has officially announced the launch of a large-scale program, the "National Anti-Drone Shield," valued at 6.2 trillion pesos (approximately 1.6 billion US dollars). The decision to create the system was made in an accelerated manner after recent US strikes on Venezuelan air defense facilities, which provoked a re-evaluation of regional security risks. This was reported by Defence Blog, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Colombian Ministry of Defense, the project will be the largest investment in the country's airspace security history. The system will include:

early warning sensors and electronic warfare equipment;

physical aerial target interceptors;

integrated command and control nodes.

The shield will have both stationary and mobile components to protect borders, critical infrastructure, and major cities. The main goal of the program is to neutralize advanced unmanned systems and protect the territory from possible cross-border incursions.

Implementation and Funding Timeline

Project funding is secured within the 2026 budget cycle. On January 16, Colombia will hold a closed briefing for international technology companies and government delegations, where detailed operational requirements and technical specifications will be announced. Based on these proposals, the authorities will select suppliers for the phased deployment of the system. 

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Technology
State budget
Defence City
Colombia
Venezuela
United States