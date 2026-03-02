Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: two girls wounded

$43.210.00
March 1, 08:23 PM • 15738 views
Ukraine offered Fico specific dates for a visit to Kyiv – March 6 or 9
March 1, 06:27 PM • 25100 views
Ukraine has endured the most difficult winter in years of war - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
March 1, 05:51 PM • 25074 views
Lunar eclipse in Virgo will hit health and money: forecast for zodiac signs for March 2-8
March 1, 12:03 PM • 32348 views
Iran appoints interim leader after Ali Khamenei's death - Alireza Arafi
March 1, 07:44 AM • 46662 views
Strikes on Iran - Media confirm death of four armed forces commandersPhoto
March 1, 01:50 AM • 60744 views
Iranian state television officially confirmed the death of Ali Khamenei, along with his daughter, son-in-law, and granddaughter.
March 1, 12:05 AM • 67244 views
Heavy and pinpoint bombings will continue without interruption - Trump on operation against Iran
February 28, 09:48 PM • 76382 views
Trump officially confirmed the elimination of Iran's supreme leader Ali KhameneiPhoto
February 28, 12:56 PM • 78373 views
War in Iran could cause a shortage of air defense missiles in Ukraine - Financial Times
February 28, 11:55 AM • 74110 views
Residence of Iran's supreme leader destroyed in US and Israeli strikesPhoto
US rushes to destroy Iran's missile and drone forces before air defense missile stocks run out - WSJ11:32 PM • 16565 views
Occupiers steal electricity from temporarily occupied territories for the needs of southern Russia - CNS12:05 AM • 17456 views
Oil price jumps 10% after strikes on Iran, possible surge to $100 a barrel - Reuters12:42 AM • 15934 views
Merz supported US and Israeli actions against Iran, calling its regime terrorist01:16 AM • 16563 views
British base in Cyprus attacked after UK granted US permission for strikes on Iranian targets - media01:51 AM • 16334 views
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get oldVideoFebruary 27, 08:06 PM • 92296 views
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signalFebruary 27, 04:38 PM • 97635 views
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for UkraineFebruary 27, 03:45 PM • 81162 views
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecastFebruary 27, 02:39 PM • 83058 views
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructionsFebruary 27, 02:16 PM • 83166 views
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ivan Fedorov
Iran
United States
Israel
Ukraine
Great Britain
UNN Lite
Spring 2026 - Ukraine prepares music concerts, festivals, and exhibitionsPhotoFebruary 28, 09:42 AM • 47358 views
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashionPhotoFebruary 27, 06:52 PM • 46085 views
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speechFebruary 27, 05:35 PM • 43247 views
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn SkylerPhotoFebruary 27, 04:49 PM • 42362 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with TsymbalyukFebruary 27, 04:23 AM • 55515 views
Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: two girls wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3374 views

Russians hit Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs, destroying a house. Two girls, 9 and 15 years old, were wounded and received medical assistance.

Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: two girls wounded

Two children were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs.

A house was destroyed, and neighboring buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Two girls, aged 9 and 15, were injured

- Fedorov said.

He added that the victims were provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person died, and two more were injured. The occupiers launched 781 attacks on 36 settlements, including airstrikes, UAVs, and artillery.

Russian forces launched 643 strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast - four dead25.02.26, 09:35 • 3949 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

