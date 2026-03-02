Enemy attacked Zaporizhzhia district: two girls wounded

Two children were injured as a result of an enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia district. This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, the Russians struck Komyshuvakha with guided aerial bombs.

A house was destroyed, and neighboring buildings were damaged by the blast wave and debris. Two girls, aged 9 and 15, were injured - Fedorov said.

He added that the victims were provided with all necessary medical assistance.

Recall

As a result of Russian shelling of Zaporizhzhia region on the night of March 1, one person died, and two more were injured. The occupiers launched 781 attacks on 36 settlements, including airstrikes, UAVs, and artillery.

Russian forces launched 643 strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast - four dead