Russian forces launched 643 strikes on Zaporizhzhia Oblast - four dead

Over the past day, Russian occupiers launched 643 attacks on 32 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of the attacks, four people were killed and two more were injured. This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.

Occupying forces carried out 12 airstrikes on Zarichne, Liubytske, Barvinivka, Zalyvne, Novosoloshine, Huliaipilske, Verkhnia Tersa, Bilohiria, and Dolynka.

Russian invaders also used 401 UAVs of various modifications (mostly FPV). They used them to attack Zaporizhzhia, Novotroitske, Tavriiske, Tersianka, Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Lukianivske, Pavlivka, Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Sviatopetrivka, Zahirne, Krynychne, Dobropillia, Pryluky, Yehorivka, Verbove, and Levadne.

In addition, the Russians launched 7 MLRS attacks on the territory of Prymorske and Lukianivske. Another 223 artillery strikes were carried out on the territory of Stepnohirsk, Prymorske, Pavlivka, Huliaipole, Orikhiv, Zaliznychne, Novoandriivka, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Bilohiria, Staroukrainka, Krynychne, and Dobropillia.

In total, 218 reports of damage to housing, cars, and infrastructure facilities were recorded.

On the night of February 25, Russians attacked Ukraine with 115 Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other drones. Ukrainian air defense destroyed 95 enemy UAVs in the north, south, and east of the country. At the same time, 18 attack UAVs were recorded hitting 11 locations.