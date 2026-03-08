US intelligence recognized the impossibility of overthrowing the regime in Iran by force - WP

Even a large-scale attack on Iran launched by the United States is unlikely to lead to the overthrow of the regime in the Islamic Republic.

This is stated in a secret report by the US National Intelligence Council (NIC), reports UNN with reference to The Washington Post.

Details

In particular, the authors of the report express doubts about the realism of US President Donald Trump's stated plan to "cleanse" Iran's leadership structure and install a ruler "of his choice."

The report, completed about a week before the United States and Israel launched the war on February 28, outlines scenarios for an offensive stemming either from a narrowly targeted campaign against Iran's leaders or from a broader attack on its leadership and government institutions. ... In both cases, intelligence concluded that the Iranian clerical and military establishment would react to the assassination of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei by adhering to protocols designed to preserve the continuity of power. - the publication quotes sources familiar with the document.

The NIC also indicates that the prospect of the country being taken over by a "fragmented Iranian opposition" is unlikely.

Recall

On February 28, Israel and the United States carried out a joint military operation, striking 30 targets in Iran.

It later became known that the US and Israeli military operation against Iran had been planned jointly for several months.

Only Trump will decide when Iran "unconditionally surrenders" - White House