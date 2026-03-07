US President Donald Trump stated that the American military destroyed 42 ships of the Iranian fleet in the last three days. He announced this at the "America's Shield" summit in Doral (Florida), writes UNN.

That was the end of the navy. We destroyed their air force, we destroyed their communications, and all telecommunications are gone. I don't know how they communicate, but I think they'll figure something out too. - Trump said.

He also reiterated claims - without providing evidence - that Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons.

"They would have had nuclear weapons, you know, it's crazy, and they would have used them. So we did the world a favor," the US leader said.

