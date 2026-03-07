Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Europe: expert explained why this does not contradict blackout schedules

Ukraine has resumed electricity exports to European countries, but these are small volumes used to balance the energy system. Oleksandr Trokhymets, Vice President for Energy of the Ukrainian National Committee of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC Ukraine), told UNN about this.

Details

According to him, this is not about significant electricity supplies. The first export volumes amounted to only about 12 megawatts and were carried out during certain hours when the energy system had a surplus.

First, this is not about large-scale exports. These are literally tens of megawatts at certain hours. To understand the order of magnitude, the first deliveries amounted to approximately 12 MW - Trokhymets noted.

He explained that the decision to export is made by the dispatcher of NPC "Ukrenergo" and only if there is a power reserve in the energy system.

And only when the system has a certain reserve. If the balance worsens, exports will simply stop - the expert emphasized.

Trokhymets stressed that this does not mean "exporting electricity from the country," as is sometimes presented in the public space. In fact, it is about a tool for balancing the energy system.

He also explained why there is a surplus of electricity in the energy system. One reason is spring floods, due to which hydroelectric power plants increase production. The second is a sharp increase in generation at solar power plants with the arrival of spring.

As a result, during the day, the energy system sometimes produces more electricity than it can consume - he explained.

In such a situation, the surplus electricity can either be lost due to forced restrictions on the operation of power plants, or sold to the external market. According to the expert, the second option is more logical, because the energy industry needs funds for repairs, restoration of equipment after shelling, and preparation for the next heating season.

In addition, Ukraine works synchronously with the European energy system ENTSO-E, where both import and export of electricity at different times of the day are normal.

During the day - a surplus of solar generation, so it can be exported. In the evening - peak consumption, and imports may be needed. This is the normal logic of an integrated energy market - Trokhymets summarized.

Recall

On March 7, the enemy carried out the fifth massive attack on the energy system. Consumers were de-energized in seven regions, and heat supply was disrupted in Kyiv due to shelling.