How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips

Along with spring comes not only sunshine and warmth, but also thoughts about whether we will be able to fit into the light clothes we bought last year. Coach and nutritionist Natali Lenkova told UNN journalist more about how to improve physical fitness and reduce belly fat at home.

Details

It is impossible to reduce belly fat with only abdominal exercises, the expert explains. Such workouts help strengthen muscles, but do not burn fat locally. That is why it is important to work with the whole body and combine physical activity with a proper diet.

It is impossible to remove belly fat with only abdominal exercises. Yes, abdominal exercises help strengthen abdominal muscles, improve their tone, and even work on diastasis. But the body cannot burn fat locally in only one area. To reduce belly fat, it is important to work comprehensively: combine abdominal workouts with full-body exercises, strength training, and activity. - emphasizes the coach.

Natali Lenkova indicates that the abs consist of several muscle groups, so training should also include different types of loads. This will help create a more toned and harmonious silhouette.

Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study

The most effective are basic exercises for stabilization and core control. For example, planks, various types of crunches, as well as exercises for the lower abdomen – leg raises or their variations. It is important to understand that the abs consist of several muscle groups, so you need to work on the upper, lower, and side parts. When training includes different types of exercises, muscles develop harmoniously, and the belly looks more toned. - explains Natali Lenkova.

Another important point for a "sculpted" figure is the regularity of training, the expert says.

"If a person adheres to a balanced diet and trains regularly, then 2-3 workouts a week are quite enough to gradually see results. Not only frequency, but also consistency is important. When workouts are regular and the load is chosen correctly, muscles strengthen. The body becomes more toned, and the percentage of fat gradually decreases," the expert emphasizes.

Natali Lenkova also emphasizes that nutrition plays a key role in reducing body fat, and without controlling the diet, even intense workouts may not give the desired result.

Intermittent fasting is no more effective than conventional diets - study

"Nutrition plays a key role in fat reduction. Even the best workouts will not give the desired result if a person does not pay attention to their diet. To reduce body fat, it is important to maintain a calorie balance and get enough protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. When proper nutrition is combined with training, results come much faster," says Natali Lenkova.

At the same time, the coach draws attention to typical mistakes during training. Often people focus only on the abs and forget about other important components. Because of this, the result can be significantly slower.