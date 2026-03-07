$43.810.0050.900.00
Exclusive
01:30 PM • 526 views
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
12:32 PM • 5502 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
10:22 AM • 12311 views
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
10:06 AM • 15175 views
Defense Forces struck a 'Shahed' drone base in the vicinity of Donetsk Airport with ATACMS and SCALP missiles - General Staff released videoVideo
March 6, 11:10 PM • 36337 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 51551 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 58370 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 43604 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 76614 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 29777 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
In Kharkiv, 4 people have already died after a Russian missile strike on a multi-story building.March 7, 05:01 AM • 17948 views
Global oil and gas prices hit multi-year records due to war with IranMarch 7, 05:24 AM • 11553 views
Cadets of the Kazan Tank School have begun cooperation with the ATESH movement to sabotage the warPhotoMarch 7, 06:00 AM • 7848 views
19 out of 29 missiles and 453 out of 480 drones neutralized during the Russian attack, Russia attacked with "Zircons"March 7, 07:12 AM • 9460 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8702 views
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food suppliesMarch 6, 02:46 PM • 40819 views
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stageMarch 6, 01:09 PM • 47776 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in IranMarch 6, 12:50 PM • 76612 views
The StopOdrex website, featuring patient stories from the scandalous Odrex clinic, has resumed operationsMarch 6, 11:16 AM • 46956 views
Where to go in Kyiv on the weekend - event announcementsMarch 6, 09:52 AM • 54778 views
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"01:15 PM • 994 views
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'12:43 PM • 2320 views
Tinder agreed to pay $60.5 million in age discrimination lawsuit09:47 AM • 8768 views
"They just broke me": SOWA frankly spoke about toxic cooperation in show businessPhotoMarch 6, 06:52 PM • 19359 views
Jamala impressed with new track "Zamovkny" - the song will be included in the album "Rukh Mii"VideoMarch 6, 03:48 PM • 19618 views
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5502 views

To reduce belly fat, it is necessary to combine full-body workouts with a proper diet. The expert advises consistency and calorie balance control.

How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips

Along with spring comes not only sunshine and warmth, but also thoughts about whether we will be able to fit into the light clothes we bought last year. Coach and nutritionist Natali Lenkova told UNN journalist more about how to improve physical fitness and reduce belly fat at home.

Details

It is impossible to reduce belly fat with only abdominal exercises, the expert explains. Such workouts help strengthen muscles, but do not burn fat locally. That is why it is important to work with the whole body and combine physical activity with a proper diet.

It is impossible to remove belly fat with only abdominal exercises. Yes, abdominal exercises help strengthen abdominal muscles, improve their tone, and even work on diastasis. But the body cannot burn fat locally in only one area. To reduce belly fat, it is important to work comprehensively: combine abdominal workouts with full-body exercises, strength training, and activity.

- emphasizes the coach.

Natali Lenkova indicates that the abs consist of several muscle groups, so training should also include different types of loads. This will help create a more toned and harmonious silhouette.

Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study27.06.25, 17:57 • 3461 view

The most effective are basic exercises for stabilization and core control. For example, planks, various types of crunches, as well as exercises for the lower abdomen – leg raises or their variations. It is important to understand that the abs consist of several muscle groups, so you need to work on the upper, lower, and side parts. When training includes different types of exercises, muscles develop harmoniously, and the belly looks more toned.

- explains Natali Lenkova.

Another important point for a "sculpted" figure is the regularity of training, the expert says.

"If a person adheres to a balanced diet and trains regularly, then 2-3 workouts a week are quite enough to gradually see results. Not only frequency, but also consistency is important. When workouts are regular and the load is chosen correctly, muscles strengthen. The body becomes more toned, and the percentage of fat gradually decreases," the expert emphasizes.

Natali Lenkova also emphasizes that nutrition plays a key role in reducing body fat, and without controlling the diet, even intense workouts may not give the desired result.

Intermittent fasting is no more effective than conventional diets - study16.02.26, 14:37 • 4149 views

"Nutrition plays a key role in fat reduction. Even the best workouts will not give the desired result if a person does not pay attention to their diet. To reduce body fat, it is important to maintain a calorie balance and get enough protein, healthy fats, and carbohydrates. When proper nutrition is combined with training, results come much faster," says Natali Lenkova.

At the same time, the coach draws attention to typical mistakes during training. Often people focus only on the abs and forget about other important components. Because of this, the result can be significantly slower.

The most common mistake is that people focus only on abdominal exercises but do not change their diet. In this case, the muscles may strengthen, but the fat layer above them remains. Another common mistake is incorrect exercise technique. A comprehensive approach works best: full-body training, core work, proper nutrition, and regularity.

- emphasizes the expert.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyHealthLife hack