Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study

$41.590.08
48.640.31
ukenru
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 12202 views
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
01:18 PM • 14234 views
Zelenskyy imposed new sanctions: what is envisioned
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 59492 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
10:27 AM • 36270 views
Kuzminykh and medicine: what is a person with an engineering degree and a case from NABU doing in the Verkhovna Rada's pharmaceutical subcommittee?
Exclusive
10:12 AM • 55238 views
Demand recovers: what is happening with tourism in Ukraine, and how have prices changed
Exclusive
June 27, 09:36 AM • 52992 views
In Donetsk region, unknown assailants shot dead a mother, son, and their dog
June 27, 09:07 AM • 50007 views
DPRK deployed up to 11,000 elite reserve fighters to the war against Ukraine, Kim Jong Un may send a new contingent - Umerov
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216578 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
June 26, 04:15 PM • 138085 views
“We expect good news soon”: Budanov hinted at a new prisoner exchange
June 26, 02:09 PM • 108950 views
Most have been in captivity since 2022: Zelensky announced a new stage of prisoner exchange with the Russian Federation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
52%
748mm
Popular news
Von der Leyen announced her readiness to transfer €11 billion to UkraineJune 27, 06:13 AM • 75279 views
The court began selecting a preventive measure for ChernyshovJune 27, 06:15 AM • 72599 views
Chernyshov case: the court announced a break until 16:30June 27, 09:20 AM • 59511 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53535 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32426 views
Publications
"I am not perfect - I am real": Olena Sosedka's motherhood as an example of strength
Exclusive
03:12 PM • 12202 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32743 views
New EU sanctions against Russia are delayed: why is this happening and how much do the restrictions affect the Russian economy?
Exclusive
01:01 PM • 59492 views
ARMA re-examines "Alakor City": businessman with Russian passport Adamovsky tries to enter "Gulliver" for the second time11:13 AM • 53790 views
"Hero Mother" in wartime: what stands behind this honorary title and what support do large families receive?
Exclusive
June 26, 04:34 PM • 216578 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Ali Khamenei
Kim Jong Un
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
China
Turkey
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Fans suspect Kylie Jenner's boyfriend gave her son a toy – all because of a photo from Venice03:37 PM • 1568 views
The first lady of North Korea appeared in public with a handbag resembling Gucci02:27 PM • 7240 views
Wedding of the century for 20 million: Bezos closed part of Venice for the ceremony01:17 PM • 32743 views
Third season of "Squid Game" series on Netflix from June 27: Seong Gi-hun returns to the game10:28 AM • 22819 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom broke up after nine years togetherJune 26, 01:18 PM • 95933 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
S-400 missile system
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Tesla Model Y

Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 888 views

A new four-month study showed more effective weight loss on a vegan diet compared to a Mediterranean diet. Participants on the vegan diet lost an average of 5 kg, which is associated with a decrease in acid load and reduced inflammation.

Vegan diet helps you lose weight faster than Mediterranean - study

A new four-month study has shown that switching to a low-fat vegan diet can lead to more effective weight loss than even the popular Mediterranean diet. Scientists associate this with a decrease in the acid load on the body and a reduction in inflammation. This is reported by UNN with reference to Independent.

Details

The study involved 62 overweight adults. For 16 weeks, they followed either a Mediterranean diet (with fish, dairy, eggs, and meat) or a vegan diet (without animal products). After a month-long break, the participants swapped diets.

The results showed that eliminating animal products helps reduce acid load — a key factor in combating inflammation, which, in turn, is associated with weight gain.

Consuming acid-producing foods such as meat, eggs, and dairy can increase dietary acid load or the amount of acids consumed, which causes inflammation associated with weight gain.

— noted co-author of the study Hana Kahleova.

Positive changes in the participants' bodies were more pronounced during the vegan phase.

But replacing animal products with plant-based foods such as leafy greens, berries, and legumes can promote weight loss and create a healthy gut microbiome.

— explained Dr. Kahleova.

According to the researchers, the acid load practically did not change on the Mediterranean diet, while on the vegan diet, it significantly decreased, and this was associated with weight loss, which did not depend only on the amount of calories consumed.

On average, participants on a vegan diet lost 5 kg — significantly more than those who followed a Mediterranean diet. Scientists also recommend consuming more foods with an alkaline effect, including vegetables (cabbage, carrots, beets, broccoli, asparagus), legumes (lentils, chickpeas, beans), grains (quinoa, millet), and fruits (apples, berries, cherries, apricots, melons).

The alkaline effect of a vegan diet may be an independent mechanism by which a vegan diet promotes weight loss.

— concluded the authors of the study.

Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu16.06.25, 12:40 • 433728 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Health
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9