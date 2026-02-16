Intermittent fasting is no more effective than conventional diets - study

Intermittent fasting did not show better results for weight loss than traditional diets. These are the conclusions of a large review of 22 scientific studies involving almost two thousand adults from different countries. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

The Cochrane review analyzed randomized clinical trials involving 1995 adults from Europe, North America, China, Australia, and South America. Participants were overweight or obese.

Researchers compared different types of intermittent fasting, including alternate-day fasting, the 5:2 diet (where people fast two days a week), and time-restricted eating, with traditional weight loss recommendations.

It turned out that people lost approximately the same amount of weight with both intermittent fasting and conventional dietary approaches. On average, fasting helped reduce body weight by about 3%, which is less than the 5% that doctors consider clinically significant.

The authors of the review also noted that this approach was unlikely to be better even compared to no diet. All studies were short-term and lasted a maximum of 12 months.

Intermittent fasting is not a miracle solution, but it can be one of several options for weight management - said Dr. Luis Garayeni, lead author of the review.

