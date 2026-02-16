$43.100.11
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 4828 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
09:37 AM • 9154 views
Zelenskyy: Putin cannot be stopped with kisses or flowers, my advice to everyone is - don't do it
February 16, 06:15 AM • 15996 views
Ex-Minister Halushchenko served with notice of suspicion
February 16, 12:16 AM • 25384 views
Ukrainian delegation led by Budanov went to Geneva for negotiations with Russia and the USA
February 15, 09:07 PM • 31757 views
In Lviv region, a man shot dead his two children with a hunting rifle, then committed suicide
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 60630 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 11:51 AM • 47962 views
Beginning of the eclipse corridor and fateful changes: astrological forecast for February 16 - 22
February 15, 10:18 AM • 38310 views
NABU announced the detention of former Energy Minister Halushchenko at the border
February 15, 09:15 AM • 35355 views
In Munich, agreements were reached on specific packages of energy and military aid to Ukraine by February 24 - Zelenskyy
February 15, 08:20 AM • 74615 views
Frost and snow return: what weather to expect in Ukraine in the next three days
Popular news
Starting today, Romania begins repairs on the bridge over the Tisa, which will lead to traffic restrictions at the border – SBGS
In Bryansk and Belgorod, large-scale problems with energy supply arose due to strikes on critical infrastructure
Proceedings opened in Lviv region over murder of two children and father's suicide
US-intercepted 'shadow fleet' tanker carried Russian, Iranian, and Venezuelan oil - AP
Ice under snow and kilometer-long traffic jams - the capital paralyzed by bad weather
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
11:42 AM • 4840 views
Influenza A in Ukraine: what is dangerous for children and adults, how to recognize and avoid complications
Exclusive
February 15, 02:11 PM • 60636 views
Open competitions for public positions: instead of targeted "reboots," a systemic reform is needed
Exclusive
February 13, 11:25 AM • 113353 views
Why Donald Trump is not pressuring Russia: political scientist named reasons
Exclusive
February 13, 10:00 AM • 172436 views
Masnytsia: history of the holiday and traditional dishes
Comedian Jimmy Fallon and music mogul Tommy Mottola prepare to launch their own pasta sauce brand
Hollywood Prepares Another 'Charlie's Angels' Reboot with 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screenwriter
Famous Ukrainian blogger Candy Superstar robbed of UAH 2 million
Actress Anna Salivanchuk revealed her weight and secrets to an ideal figure
Orlando Bloom spotted with young model at Super Bowl 2026 - couple holding hands
Intermittent fasting is no more effective than conventional diets - study

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

A large review of 22 studies has shown that intermittent fasting is no more effective than traditional diets for weight loss. Participants lost approximately the same amount of weight, regardless of the method chosen.

Intermittent fasting is no more effective than conventional diets - study

Intermittent fasting did not show better results for weight loss than traditional diets. These are the conclusions of a large review of 22 scientific studies involving almost two thousand adults from different countries. This was reported by The Guardian, according to UNN.

Details

The Cochrane review analyzed randomized clinical trials involving 1995 adults from Europe, North America, China, Australia, and South America. Participants were overweight or obese.

Researchers compared different types of intermittent fasting, including alternate-day fasting, the 5:2 diet (where people fast two days a week), and time-restricted eating, with traditional weight loss recommendations.

It turned out that people lost approximately the same amount of weight with both intermittent fasting and conventional dietary approaches. On average, fasting helped reduce body weight by about 3%, which is less than the 5% that doctors consider clinically significant.

The authors of the review also noted that this approach was unlikely to be better even compared to no diet. All studies were short-term and lasted a maximum of 12 months.

Intermittent fasting is not a miracle solution, but it can be one of several options for weight management

- said Dr. Luis Garayeni, lead author of the review.

Adding: "Intermittent fasting is not a miracle solution, but it can be one of several options for weight management."

Recall

Experts call for deep autism to be designated as a separate diagnosis to ensure proper care and research. This will allow for more accurate allocation of public funds and the creation of specialized housing programs.

Alla Kiosak

HealthNews of the World
