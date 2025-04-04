South America

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15377 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 27932 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64456 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213319 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122366 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391602 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310469 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213688 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244194 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255081 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22604 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45029 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131398 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14602 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13867 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131447 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213319 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391602 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254132 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310469 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 2866 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 13906 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45068 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72028 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57132 views
Cruise ship passengers were shocked by huge waves en route between South America and Antarctica

Passengers of the Ocean Explorer experienced an extreme experience when caught in a storm in the Drake Passage. Giant waves crashed through the windows, but the company responsible for the expedition ‘guaranteed’ safety.

News of the World • April 3, 05:15 PM • 10020 views

Milk in Ukraine will become cheaper: what is the reason

Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.

Economy • March 31, 04:53 PM • 35736 views

We see the alliance of Europe and the USA regarding security guarantees - Zelenskyy

Ukraine is ready to accept a military contingent, but there are disagreements with partners regarding the number. Zelenskyy sees the alliance of Europe and the USA in security guarantees.

War • March 25, 09:35 PM • 32031 views

More than 100 nutria settled in the national park in Odesa region: scientists sound the alarm

About 100 nutria that escaped from households were recorded in the Nizhnednistrovsky National Park. Scientists are investigating the impact of these animals on the local fauna and ask visitors to report new sightings.

Society • February 16, 08:50 AM • 88177 views

EU plans to review distribution of multibillion-dollar foreign aid - Bloomberg

The European Commission intends to restructure multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align with political interests. The bloc seeks to strengthen alliances and secure strategic interests in a challenging international environment.

Economy • February 11, 06:41 AM • 30672 views

Scientists discover a new deep-sea predator at a depth of 7900 meters

Scientists from the United States and Chile have discovered a new species of amphipod Dulcibella camanchaca in the Atacama Trench. The 4-cm-long predator preys on smaller amphipods and is the first active predator found at such a depth.

News of the World • December 12, 02:47 PM • 101357 views

September 26: Alpaca Day, Birthday of the gramophone

According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.

UNN Lite • September 26, 03:07 AM • 136361 views

Germany finds 95 kg of cocaine in banana boxes in supermarkets

In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.

News of the World • September 23, 06:24 PM • 23334 views

August 13: International Armadillo Day, World Left Handedness Day

Armadillos are native to South America. It is believed that these animals lived in the time of dinosaurs, their ancestors were glyptodonts. Armadillos are the only mammals on the planet whose body is completely covered with a hard shell.

UNN Lite • August 13, 03:11 AM • 105066 views

The cost is estimated at a million dollars: the hurricane threw packages of cocaine on the beach in Florida

32 kg of cocaine worth more than $1 million was found on a Florida beach, washed up by Hurricane Debbie. The U.S. Coast Guard reported 25 packages of drugs found by a passerby among the seaweed.

News of the World • August 6, 02:11 PM • 18614 views

July 16: Sea Lead Thanksgiving, Day of Accountant and Auditor of Ukraine

Guinea pigs are native to the Andes Mountains. For a long time, guinea pigs were domesticated animals for some indigenous peoples of South America, and their meat was used to prepare various dishes.

UNN Lite • July 16, 03:07 AM • 111669 views

Dmytro Kuleba became an honored guest of the annual meeting of ambassadors of the Republic of Lithuania

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.

War • July 16, 12:40 AM • 113042 views

World Energy Independence Day, Capybara Day, and the birthday of the football whistle. What else can be celebrated on July 10

On World Energy Independence Day, various events are held around the world to promote the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear and geothermal energy.

UNN Lite • July 10, 03:11 AM • 121228 views

Guyana joins Peace Summit communique - Zelensky

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Guyana has joined the communique of the Peace Summit.

Politics • June 25, 01:30 PM • 20671 views

Africa, Asia, South America are part of efforts to push Russia to negotiate - Kuleba

A peace summit involving countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America has refuted Russian disinformation that Ukraine is supported only by the West, as they have joined forces to push Russia to negotiate, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

War • June 19, 04:24 PM • 22997 views

The average temperature in April this year broke the previous record in 2016

April 2024 was the warmest April on record in the world: the temperature was 0. 67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous record set in 2016. At the same time, this was accompanied by extreme weather events around the world.

Society • May 13, 12:27 PM • 15458 views

The amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled over the past five years

Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.

News of the World • May 6, 03:01 PM • 34618 views

World Jaguar Day, International Pin Day, Brothers and Sisters Day. What else can be celebrated on April 10

Today, on April 10, all animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the events dedicated to the World Jaguar Day. According to scientists, there are no more than 150 thousand jaguars in the wild today.

UNN Lite • April 10, 03:11 AM • 33703 views

Scientists find skull of huge ancient dolphin in the Amazon

Scientists have discovered the fossilized skull of a 3. 5-meter-long giant river dolphin that lived in Peru's rivers 16 million years ago, highlighting the risks faced by the world's remaining river dolphins today.

News of the World • March 20, 10:26 PM • 29731 views

Olympics 2024: Ukraine's national team is in the fourth basket and awaits the draw

The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.

Sports • March 16, 06:56 PM • 40151 views

Scientists discover a new species of Amazonian anaconda - the largest snake in the world

Researchers have discovered a new species of Amazonian anaconda in Ecuador that split off from its closest relative 10 million years ago but still looks almost identical.

News of the World • March 3, 07:05 AM • 205608 views

Argentine President promises platform to support Ukraine in Latin America

Argentina's President Javier Milei plans to hold a Latin American summit in 2024 to support Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression.

Politics • February 29, 07:55 AM • 26960 views

Researchers reveal secrets of smallpox viruses and hope for success of future therapy

Researchers have uncovered the secrets of smallpox virus architecture using cryo-electron microscopy and molecular modeling, finding the key protein A10 that determines the structure of the viral core, and hoping that this will help in the future development of antiviral treatments.

Health • February 6, 04:15 AM • 24936 views

Wildfires in Chile: at least 112 victims reported

The death toll from the wildfires raging in Chile has risen to 112, and 200 people are still missing.

News of the World • February 5, 07:51 AM • 36025 views