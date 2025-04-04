Passengers of the Ocean Explorer experienced an extreme experience when caught in a storm in the Drake Passage. Giant waves crashed through the windows, but the company responsible for the expedition ‘guaranteed’ safety.
Ukraine is expected to see a drop in milk prices due to outbreaks of foot-and-mouth disease in Europe and the cancellation of EU benefits for Ukrainian exports. From April 1, the price may decrease by another 20-30 kopecks.
Ukraine is ready to accept a military contingent, but there are disagreements with partners regarding the number. Zelenskyy sees the alliance of Europe and the USA in security guarantees.
About 100 nutria that escaped from households were recorded in the Nizhnednistrovsky National Park. Scientists are investigating the impact of these animals on the local fauna and ask visitors to report new sightings.
The European Commission intends to restructure multibillion-dollar foreign aid to better align with political interests. The bloc seeks to strengthen alliances and secure strategic interests in a challenging international environment.
Scientists from the United States and Chile have discovered a new species of amphipod Dulcibella camanchaca in the Atacama Trench. The 4-cm-long predator preys on smaller amphipods and is the first active predator found at such a depth.
According to scientists, the ancestors of alpacas appeared on our planet about 45 million years ago. The Indians of Peru domesticated these animals about six thousand years ago.
In the supermarkets of North Rhine-Westphalia, 95 kg of cocaine were found in boxes of bananas from South America. The value of the batch on the black market is estimated at more than 7 million euros.
Armadillos are native to South America. It is believed that these animals lived in the time of dinosaurs, their ancestors were glyptodonts. Armadillos are the only mammals on the planet whose body is completely covered with a hard shell.
32 kg of cocaine worth more than $1 million was found on a Florida beach, washed up by Hurricane Debbie. The U.S. Coast Guard reported 25 packages of drugs found by a passerby among the seaweed.
Guinea pigs are native to the Andes Mountains. For a long time, guinea pigs were domesticated animals for some indigenous peoples of South America, and their meat was used to prepare various dishes.
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba expressed gratitude to Lithuania for its strong support, including €1. 2 billion in aid, hospitality for Ukrainian refugees, and advocacy for Ukraine's membership in the EU and NATO, during his online address to Lithuanian ambassadors.
On World Energy Independence Day, various events are held around the world to promote the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear and geothermal energy.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that Guyana has joined the communique of the Peace Summit.
A peace summit involving countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America has refuted Russian disinformation that Ukraine is supported only by the West, as they have joined forces to push Russia to negotiate, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.
April 2024 was the warmest April on record in the world: the temperature was 0. 67°C above the 1991-2020 average and 0.14°C above the previous record set in 2016. At the same time, this was accompanied by extreme weather events around the world.
Over the past five years, the amount of cocaine seized in the port of Hamburg has tripled, making it the third most important port for drug cartels in Europe after Antwerp and Rotterdam.
Today, on April 10, all animal rights activists and wildlife lovers can join the events dedicated to the World Jaguar Day. According to scientists, there are no more than 150 thousand jaguars in the wild today.
Scientists have discovered the fossilized skull of a 3. 5-meter-long giant river dolphin that lived in Peru's rivers 16 million years ago, highlighting the risks faced by the world's remaining river dolphins today.
The draw ceremony for the 2024 Olympic football tournaments, in which the Ukrainian national team is a participant in the men's competition, will take place on March 20 at 21:00 Kyiv time in Saint-Denis, Paris.
Researchers have discovered a new species of Amazonian anaconda in Ecuador that split off from its closest relative 10 million years ago but still looks almost identical.
Argentina's President Javier Milei plans to hold a Latin American summit in 2024 to support Ukraine as it fights against Russian aggression.
Researchers have uncovered the secrets of smallpox virus architecture using cryo-electron microscopy and molecular modeling, finding the key protein A10 that determines the structure of the viral core, and hoping that this will help in the future development of antiviral treatments.
The death toll from the wildfires raging in Chile has risen to 112, and 200 people are still missing.