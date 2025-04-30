Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

At recent talks in London, the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 "very specific" actions that could form the basis for further agreements on resolving the war. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, live on Fox News, writes UNN.

We were in London last week and concluded a so-called term sheet. We proposed 22 very specific actions. And after very frank, sincere and difficult discussions with the Ukrainians, we believe we are in a very, very good position. They didn't all like it, but no one will like the final position you come to them with. It's normal when you're negotiating. But I think we're in a pretty good position with them - Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, Ukraine has already expressed its readiness to work on the agreed points, and now it is Russia's turn.

Yermak thanked Kellogg for supporting the position that the fire should be stopped completely

We have one side. Now we need to approach it from the other side - from Putin's side. And I think we're close. These are the last 100 yards to the finish line. The hardest — Kellogg said, comparing the negotiation process to a marathon, where the last mile is the most difficult.

Russia will not win this war. Russia has not made any serious progress in the last year and a half. They did not take the city of Kyiv, the capital...They lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers and did not move from their place. They are moving in meters, not kilometers — Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted the increased support from European partners.

they are really ready now to increase, if necessary, support for Ukraine. So it's a stalemate. No one will win this war militarily. It will be done through diplomacy. And I think the Ukrainians understand this quite well now from last week, and I think the Russians should understand this — Kellogg added.

