From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel
Exclusive
06:47 AM • 11154 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 118718 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 126574 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 92739 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 120063 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 103448 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 86641 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 76911 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 166574 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 165215 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3878 views

The American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 actions that could form the basis for agreements on the settlement of the war. Ukraine is ready to work on the points, it is Russia's turn.

Kellogg: US and Ukraine agreed on 22 actions for further agreements on the war

At recent talks in London, the American and Ukrainian delegations agreed on a list of 22 "very specific" actions that could form the basis for further agreements on resolving the war. This was stated by the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, live on Fox News, writes UNN.

Details 

We were in London last week and concluded a so-called term sheet. We proposed 22 very specific actions. And after very frank, sincere and difficult discussions with the Ukrainians, we believe we are in a very, very good position. They didn't all like it, but no one will like the final position you come to them with. It's normal when you're negotiating. But I think we're in a pretty good position with them

- Kellogg said.

According to Kellogg, Ukraine has already expressed its readiness to work on the agreed points, and now it is Russia's turn.

Yermak thanked Kellogg for supporting the position that the fire should be stopped completely29.04.25, 21:39 • 3900 views

We have one side. Now we need to approach it from the other side - from Putin's side. And I think we're close. These are the last 100 yards to the finish line. The hardest

— Kellogg said, comparing the negotiation process to a marathon, where the last mile is the most difficult.

Russia will not win this war. Russia has not made any serious progress in the last year and a half. They did not take the city of Kyiv, the capital...They lost hundreds of thousands of soldiers and did not move from their place. They are moving in meters, not kilometers

— Kellogg said.

Kellogg also noted the increased support from European partners.

they are really ready now to increase, if necessary, support for Ukraine. So it's a stalemate. No one will win this war militarily. It will be done through diplomacy. And I think the Ukrainians understand this quite well now from last week, and I think the Russians should understand this

— Kellogg added.

Let us remind you

Earlier, UNN wrote that the US President's Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, stated that Donald Trump wants a complete ceasefire for at least 30 days with the possibility of extending it.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

