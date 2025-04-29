$41.740.01
BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive
03:28 PM • 71594 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
03:14 PM • 73875 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

03:11 PM • 60338 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 86496 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 83328 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 75976 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 29, 09:35 AM • 71127 views

Construction of the metro to Vynohradar: the developer responded whether the pipe breakthrough will affect the pace

April 29, 08:02 AM • 145505 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 07:23 AM • 143875 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
April 29, 07:19 AM • 125181 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

Yermak thanked Kellogg for supporting the position that the fire should be stopped completely

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2688 views

The head of the Presidential Office thanked US Special Representative Keith Kellogg for supporting Ukraine's position on a complete ceasefire. He stressed the importance of ending the shelling to end the war.

Yermak thanked Kellogg for supporting the position that the fire should be stopped completely

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak thanked US Special Representative Keith Kellogg for sharing Ukraine's position on a complete ceasefire.

The head of the Office of the President wrote about this in his Telegram reports UNN.

I thank US Special Representative Keith Kellogg for his work and support of the position that the fire must be stopped completely. This is understood by everyone who wants the end of the war. A "three-day truce" the way for the sake of the parade is not about peace

- he wrote.

Yermak also thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting an "all-encompassing ceasefire."

To end the war, there must be a first step - no shelling, no assault actions, no air strikes. No fire

- added the head of the Office of the President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that russia announced its readiness for a three-day truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. the Kremlin said that the Ukrainian side should join the "ceasefire".

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term truce and called on moscow to cease fire from any date for 30 days, and not just for the parade. 

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Politics
Andrii Sybiha
Keith Kellogg
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
United States
Ukraine
