Yermak thanked Kellogg for supporting the position that the fire should be stopped completely

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak thanked US Special Representative Keith Kellogg for sharing Ukraine's position on a complete ceasefire.

The head of the Office of the President wrote about this in his Telegram

I thank US Special Representative Keith Kellogg for his work and support of the position that the fire must be stopped completely. This is understood by everyone who wants the end of the war. A "three-day truce" the way for the sake of the parade is not about peace - he wrote.

Yermak also thanked US President Donald Trump for supporting an "all-encompassing ceasefire."

To end the war, there must be a first step - no shelling, no assault actions, no air strikes. No fire - added the head of the Office of the President.

Earlier, UNN wrote that russia announced its readiness for a three-day truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. the Kremlin said that the Ukrainian side should join the "ceasefire".

Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha said that Ukraine is ready to support a long-term truce and called on moscow to cease fire from any date for 30 days, and not just for the parade.