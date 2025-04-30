$41.560.18
47.280.11
ukenru
India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 11467 views

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

08:44 AM • 24659 views

The Rada extended the deadline for the voluntary return of military personnel from unauthorized leave until August 30.

Exclusive
08:43 AM • 50927 views

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 35863 views

From May, gasoline in Ukraine should be sold with alcohol: how this will affect cars and the cost of fuel

Exclusive
April 29, 03:28 PM • 164543 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade

Exclusive
April 29, 03:14 PM • 145401 views

“Return to Stalinism”: lawyer Kravets on NABU's pressure on the bar, wiretapping and reports to foreigners

April 29, 03:11 PM • 105272 views

Held in a camp for six years: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine evacuated a Ukrainian woman and her two children from Syria

April 29, 01:48 PM • 130586 views

TCR servicemen without combat experience will be sent to fighting units - General Staff

Exclusive
April 29, 11:06 AM • 106288 views

We have already lost the opportunity to purchase seeds from Ukrainian producers - expert

April 29, 10:23 AM • 88882 views

Electricity tariff will remain unchanged until the end of October - Shmyhal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+19°
2m/s
38%
752 mm
Popular news

Trump summed up the results of 100 days of presidency: main theses

April 30, 12:21 AM • 70123 views

Air raid alert across Ukraine: threat of missile attack from MiG-31K

April 30, 12:32 AM • 51694 views

Night attack on Dnipro: the RMA told the details

04:52 AM • 43915 views

More than half of the battles are in two directions: map from the General Staff

05:35 AM • 43812 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45121 views
Publications

State Land Bank or Vinnytsia "meeting of friends" around land management
Exclusive

08:43 AM • 50927 views

Cheese Symphony: 5 Appetizing Lunches That Are Easy to Make at Home

05:55 AM • 45473 views

“Mommy's rules”. Transparency International Ukraine revealed the motives why the ARMA leadership is disrupting changes in the agency

April 29, 03:56 PM • 107913 views

BEB is investigating cases of tax evasion and smuggling in the field of electronics trade
Exclusive

April 29, 03:28 PM • 164543 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

April 29, 08:02 AM • 187007 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleh Syniehubov

Ihor Terekhov

Olha Stefanishyna

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

Kyiv

Dnipro

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Planned series "Einstein" has been postponed for a year

09:14 AM • 10587 views

Horror films - main box office hits of 2024: Deadline rating

08:15 AM • 17197 views

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 77422 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 93590 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 90141 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Fox News

The Washington Post

M1 Abrams

Boeing Starliner

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11280 views

The escalation of the conflict between India and Pakistan is now more beneficial for Ukraine than in 2022, when dependence on the United States was greater. The expert believes that this may lead to a fall in oil prices, which will hit Russia.

India and Pakistan: Political scientist explains whether a new war is brewing and how it will affect Ukraine

Tensions between India and Pakistan continue to rise. The parties accuse each other of armed provocations on the border. Yesterday, April 29, Pakistani intelligence said that India could attack within the next 24-36 hours. Political scientist Taras Zahorodniy explained to the UNN correspondent about the history of the conflict between these two nuclear powers, the reasons for the current escalation, and what Ukraine should expect.

India and Pakistan: the history of an unresolved conflict

Tensions between Pakistan and India began at the beginning of their independence, which they gained in 1947. The division took place on religious grounds – Pakistan is inhabited by Muslims, and India is predominantly Hindu. They constantly clashed, primarily over the disputed Kashmir, there were three wars (the last in 1971). And even after these wars, clashes regularly occurred on the border

- explained Zahorodniy.

The political scientist noted that for some time the relations between India and Pakistan did not worry the major international players, but in 1974 India became a nuclear power, and in 1998 Pakistan received such status.

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day. 28.04.25, 10:18 • 24193 views

"Pakistan has for some time leaned towards the United States, especially when the war in Afghanistan began, and India was more under the influence of first the Soviet Union, then Russia. In addition, China has its own interest here, which is not interested in strengthening India as an economic giant," the expert noted.

Zahorodniy stressed that the escalation of the conflict right now was influenced by the US decision to stop playing the role of a world policeman, which untied the hands of other major powers.

The US is abandoning the role of world policeman, and as a result, China is trying to influence this region, in particular, to weaken India. I also do not rule out that Russia could have carried out some provocation in order to create another point of tension in the world and divert its allies from Ukraine

- added Zahorodniy.

According to the expert, it is now difficult to predict further developments – there may be a settlement of the conflict, or another war may begin.

"Further developments will show time," the political scientist said briefly.

In India, the houses of Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were blown up after an attack in Kashmir: details25.04.25, 10:36 • 7313 views

What Ukraine should expect

"It is better for Ukraine that this started now, and not in 2022. At the beginning of the Russian invasion, we were much more dependent on the United States, and there was also uncertainty about the position of European allies. Now everything is completely different – we are building our own military-industrial complex, we can strike at Russia, European countries involve us in their defense programs. This is a difficult situation, but it is not catastrophic," the expert summarized.

Zahorodniy also clarified that further escalation of this conflict could provoke another drop in oil prices, which could turn into serious problems for Russia.

Let us remind you

Last week in the Kashmir region, militants opened fire on a group of tourists. According to law enforcement, 26 people died and 17 were injured. In response, India banned Pakistani citizens from entering on special visas, and all military advisers of the Pakistani mission in India were declared persona non grata.

Pakistan, in turn, stopped trade with India, and also suspended visas for Indian citizens and expelled Indian diplomats.

The Ministry of Defense of Pakistan stated that military invasion of neighboring India is inevitable after the attack of Pakistani militants on tourists in Kashmir.

Tensions are rising, Pakistani and Indian forces clashed on the border in Jammu. Pakistan calls on the UN for restraint from India after the terrorist attacks and mutual restrictions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

PoliticsNews of the World
India
China
United States
Ukraine
Pakistan
Brent
$62.33
Bitcoin
$94,721.40
S&P 500
$5,561.16
Tesla
$285.80
Газ TTF
$31.81
Золото
$3,284.55
Ethereum
$1,806.63