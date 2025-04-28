India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 21134 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 24886 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 31713 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 60265 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107905 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 93795 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 68120 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 138219 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 67420 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 52529 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 15018 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 12543 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 14421 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

03:17 AM • 18036 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 19400 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 21134 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 138219 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 115161 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 143652 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 193728 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 107905 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 44481 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 79783 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 70421 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 73930 views
India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9142 views

India Responds to Shelling from Pakistan, Intensifying Search for Militants After Terrorist Attack. Both Countries Terminate Agreements Amid Escalating Tensions.

India and Pakistan have been exchanging fire on the Kashmir border for the fourth day.

On Monday, India said it was responding for the fourth night in a row to "unprovoked" shelling from Pakistan along the de facto border. India is also stepping up its search for militants in the region after a terrorist attack on tourists in Kashmir last week, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

Details

Following the April 22 attack that killed 26 people, India identified two of the three suspected militants as Pakistanis, although Islamabad denies involvement and is calling for a neutral investigation.

Security officials and survivors said militants separated the men in a meadow in the Pahalgam area, asked their names and selected Hindus before shooting them at close range.

The attack sparked outrage and grief in India, where the majority of the population is Hindu, as well as calls for action against Islamic Pakistan, which New Delhi accuses of funding and encouraging terrorism in Kashmir. Both countries claim the region and have fought two wars over it.

The nuclear powers have taken a number of measures against each other: India has suspended the critical Indus Waters Treaty, and Pakistan has closed its airspace to Indian airlines.

The Indian Army said it responded to "unprovoked" small arms fire from numerous Pakistani army posts around midnight on Sunday along the 740-kilometer de facto border separating Indian and Pakistani areas of Kashmir. The report did not provide any details or report any casualties.

India has blocked the Indus River for Pakistan, Islamabad considers it an act of war24.04.25, 23:57 • 5446 views

The Pakistani military did not respond to a request for comment. In a separate statement, the Pakistani military said it had killed 54 Islamist militants in the past two days who were trying to enter the country from the Afghan border in the west.

Following the attack, Indian defense forces conducted a series of military exercises across the country. According to a defense official, some of them are routine exercises to increase readiness.

Security forces have detained about 500 people for questioning after searching nearly 1,000 homes and forests in Indian Kashmir for militants, a local police official told Reuters on Monday. According to the official, at least nine houses have been destroyed so far.

Political leaders in the state have called for caution to ensure that innocents do not suffer during the government's counter-terrorism efforts after the deadliest incident of its kind in India in nearly two decades.

The time has come... to avoid any inappropriate actions that alienate people. Punish the guilty, show them no mercy, but do not allow innocent people to become collateral victims.

- Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Saturday on X TV.

The Kashmir Resistance Group, also known as the Resistance Front, said in a post on X that it "unequivocally" denies involvement in last week's attack, after an initial report blamed it.

Addition

Shots were fired on the Indian-Pakistani border amid escalating tensions following a terrorist attack in Kashmir. Both countries are breaking agreements and imposing restrictions.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

News of the World
Reuters
New Delhi
Islamabad
India
Pakistan
