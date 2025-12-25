Zelenskyy heard Palisa's report and announced the strengthening of combat units and the drone component

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa regarding the decisions needed to strengthen front-line positions and the army. The Head of State announced the strengthening of combat units, as well as the drone component, reports UNN.

Good results have already been achieved in providing brigades and corps over the year. In particular, a program of direct financial support for combat units is in operation, which simplifies procurement and front-line supply. A program for the fair distribution of personnel among brigades is also being implemented, and we are now awaiting the first detailed reports for December. - Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, there will be further strengthening of our combat units, as well as our comprehensive resistance to the enemy, including the strengthening of our drone component.

We are preparing relevant issues for the Staff meeting in the near future. - Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President today signed decrees on awarding Ukrainian soldiers with state awards.

