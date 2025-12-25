$42.150.05
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 25170 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 26985 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
December 25, 09:37 AM • 31111 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
December 25, 09:14 AM • 22214 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
December 25, 08:33 AM • 19092 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
December 25, 07:30 AM • 14822 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 54952 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 71677 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 33242 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Zelenskyy heard Palisa's report and announced the strengthening of combat units and the drone component

Kyiv • UNN

 • 244 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Pavlo Palisa on strengthening front-line positions and the army. The head of state announced the strengthening of combat units and the drone component, and also signed decrees on awarding Ukrainian soldiers with state awards.

Zelenskyy heard Palisa's report and announced the strengthening of combat units and the drone component

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Deputy Head of the Presidential Office Pavlo Palisa regarding the decisions needed to strengthen front-line positions and the army. The Head of State announced the strengthening of combat units, as well as the drone component, reports UNN.

Good results have already been achieved in providing brigades and corps over the year. In particular, a program of direct financial support for combat units is in operation, which simplifies procurement and front-line supply. A program for the fair distribution of personnel among brigades is also being implemented, and we are now awaiting the first detailed reports for December.

- Zelenskyy said.

According to the Head of State, there will be further strengthening of our combat units, as well as our comprehensive resistance to the enemy, including the strengthening of our drone component.

We are preparing relevant issues for the Staff meeting in the near future.

- Zelenskyy added.

In addition, the President today signed decrees on awarding Ukrainian soldiers with state awards.

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Technology
State budget
Mobilization
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine