Response to escalation and "purge" in air defense: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting on strengthening Odesa region and striking the enemy's rear

On Monday, December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The key topics were the situation in the hottest areas of the front, strengthening the air defense of the Odesa region, and the strategy of long-range "deep strikes" on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Head of State announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Special attention at the Staff meeting was paid to the protection of the southern regions, which have been suffering from massive attacks in recent weeks. Due to the need to increase the effectiveness of air defense, particularly in the Odesa region, the president announced a change in the leadership of the "South" Air Command.

Several candidates for the position of commander of the "South" Air Command have already been presented. We are preparing a decision – Zelenskyy said.

This decision is related to the need for a faster response to threats and better coverage of logistics routes and port infrastructure in the region.

The President noted that the intensification of the occupiers' offensive actions led to a rapid increase in their losses. Ukraine is not going to reduce the pace of defense, especially against the background of Moscow's unserious attitude towards the negotiation process.

If the Russians are not 100% serious about the negotiation process and direct their resources to prolonging and expanding the war, we will react to this quite logically – with our retaliatory actions – emphasized the Head of State.

The meeting also heard reports on "deep strikes" – operations using long-range drones and missiles against military targets deep in the enemy's rear. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine separately reported on providing the Defense Forces with the necessary resources to maintain the current dynamics of destroying the occupiers.

