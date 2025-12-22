$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 57450 views
Moving with pets: what you should knowDecember 20, 06:00 PM • 79484 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save moneyDecember 20, 05:00 PM • 113757 views
Response to escalation and "purge" in air defense: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting on strengthening Odesa region and striking the enemy's rear

Kyiv • UNN

 6 views

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting dedicated to the situation at the front, strengthening the air defense of Odesa region, and the strategy of long-range strikes against the Russian Federation. The head of state announced a change in the leadership of the "South" Air Command to increase the effectiveness of air defense.

Response to escalation and "purge" in air defense: Zelenskyy held a Staff meeting on strengthening Odesa region and striking the enemy's rear

On Monday, December 22, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief. The key topics were the situation in the hottest areas of the front, strengthening the air defense of the Odesa region, and the strategy of long-range "deep strikes" on the territory of the Russian Federation. The Head of State announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

Details

Special attention at the Staff meeting was paid to the protection of the southern regions, which have been suffering from massive attacks in recent weeks. Due to the need to increase the effectiveness of air defense, particularly in the Odesa region, the president announced a change in the leadership of the "South" Air Command.

Several candidates for the position of commander of the "South" Air Command have already been presented. We are preparing a decision 

– Zelenskyy said.

This decision is related to the need for a faster response to threats and better coverage of logistics routes and port infrastructure in the region.

The President noted that the intensification of the occupiers' offensive actions led to a rapid increase in their losses. Ukraine is not going to reduce the pace of defense, especially against the background of Moscow's unserious attitude towards the negotiation process.

If the Russians are not 100% serious about the negotiation process and direct their resources to prolonging and expanding the war, we will react to this quite logically – with our retaliatory actions 

– emphasized the Head of State.

The meeting also heard reports on "deep strikes" – operations using long-range drones and missiles against military targets deep in the enemy's rear. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine separately reported on providing the Defense Forces with the necessary resources to maintain the current dynamics of destroying the occupiers.

"There is no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged" - Zelenskyy awarded energy workers

Stepan Haftko

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Odesa Oblast
Ukraine