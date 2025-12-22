"There is no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged" - Zelenskyy awarded energy workers

$42.250.09
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:00 PM
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
01:08 PM
GUR drones hit the Tamanneftegaz offshore oil terminal in Russia's Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
Exclusive
01:06 PM
Olivier Index: the cost of preparing the salad has decreased, but not significantly
Exclusive
11:25 AM
A week of structure and reboot: astrological forecast for December 22–28
10:46 AM
Verkhovna Rada is creating a working group to address the issue of presidential elections during martial law
10:39 AM
"Decrees - soon": Ukraine prepares new sanctions against Russia, there will be "not only individuals from Russia, but also from China" - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
10:33 AM
How to avoid financial traps during holidays: simple rules of financial discipline
10:23 AM
Ukraine receives another €2.3 billion today under the EU's Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
10:14 AM
EU extends economic sanctions against Russia for another six months
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
"Epstein Files": US Prosecutor's Office promises to release all materials regarding Trump
December 22, 09:41 AM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
11:19 AM
General Staff confirmed the destruction of an oil terminal in Russia, an ammunition depot, and a launch site for occupiers' 'Shaheds'
01:13 PM
Publications
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
02:35 PM
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditions
11:19 AM
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas tree
December 21, 02:01 PM
Moving with pets: what you should know
December 20, 06:00 PM
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
December 20, 05:00 PM
UNN Lite
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailer
02:33 PM
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world record
December 22, 07:59 AM
Chuck Norris's first wife, Dianne Holechek, dies at 84
December 22, 07:57 AM
"License to Kill": James Bond films to be available on Netflix as part of a surprise deal with Amazon
December 20, 07:10 PM
Supermodel Gisele Bündchen secretly married her boyfriend in Florida
December 20, 06:35 PM
"There is no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged" - Zelenskyy awarded energy workers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded specialists in the energy sector on their professional holiday. He emphasized that every operating energy facility is the result of superhuman efforts by repair crews who restore what has been destroyed under the constant threat of shelling.

"There is no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged" - Zelenskyy awarded energy workers

On Monday, December 22, on the day of their professional holiday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to specialists in the energy sector. The Head of State emphasized that every operating energy facility today is the result of superhuman efforts by repair crews who restore what has been destroyed under the constant threat of new shelling. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that the scale of destruction caused by Russian aggression is unprecedented, as all generating capacities of the country, without exception, have been hit.

There is currently no power plant in Ukraine that has not suffered from Russian attacks. And all living Ukrainian energy facilities, all our living energy networks, are what thousands of our energy sector workers were able to protect, restore, and build.

— Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to every energy company and repair crews that provide heat and light to millions of Ukrainians. According to Zelenskyy, the work of energy workers has become proof of the resilience of the Ukrainian people for the whole world.

Ukrainians will never put up with losses and ruins. Ukrainians always restore what the Russians have destroyed. Ukraine cannot be broken thanks to people like you, who work for Ukraine, for life in Ukraine, for our people. Thank you.

— the President summarized.

Christmas week began with Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in 5 regions: details
22.12.25, 10:19

Stepan Haftko

SocietyPolitics
