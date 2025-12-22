"There is no power plant in Ukraine that has not been damaged" - Zelenskyy awarded energy workers

On Monday, December 22, on the day of their professional holiday, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded state honors to specialists in the energy sector. The Head of State emphasized that every operating energy facility today is the result of superhuman efforts by repair crews who restore what has been destroyed under the constant threat of new shelling. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The President emphasized that the scale of destruction caused by Russian aggression is unprecedented, as all generating capacities of the country, without exception, have been hit.

There is currently no power plant in Ukraine that has not suffered from Russian attacks. And all living Ukrainian energy facilities, all our living energy networks, are what thousands of our energy sector workers were able to protect, restore, and build. — Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on his official Telegram channel.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to every energy company and repair crews that provide heat and light to millions of Ukrainians. According to Zelenskyy, the work of energy workers has become proof of the resilience of the Ukrainian people for the whole world.

Ukrainians will never put up with losses and ruins. Ukrainians always restore what the Russians have destroyed. Ukraine cannot be broken thanks to people like you, who work for Ukraine, for life in Ukraine, for our people. Thank you. — the President summarized.

