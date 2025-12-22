$42.250.09
Christmas week began with Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in 5 regions: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Christmas week began with massive Russian attacks on Ukraine; Russia attacked energy infrastructure in 5 regions. As of morning, a significant portion of Odesa residents are without electricity. Schedules are in effect, but efforts to reduce them continue by freeing up capacity.

Christmas week began with Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in 5 regions: details

The Christmas week began with massive Russian attacks on Ukraine - Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, in the morning a significant part of Odesa residents are without electricity, schedules continue, but to reduce them, capacities continue to be released, the Ministry of Energy and NEC "Ukrenergo" reported, writes UNN.

Enemy shelling

Christmas week begins with massive enemy attacks. This night, the Russian Federation attacked energy facilities in Odesa, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, and Zhytomyr regions. In the morning, consumers are partially supplied. Emergency recovery work continues.

- reported the Ministry of Energy.

As Ukrenergo noted, as a result of the Russian attack, a significant number of subscribers in the Odesa region were de-energized in the morning.

Blackout schedules

According to Ukrenergo, in most regions of Ukraine today, consumption restriction measures are applied: power restriction schedules for industrial consumers and businesses, and hourly blackouts.

"We continue to take measures to reduce the duration of blackout schedules. We have reviewed the lists of critical infrastructure facilities, thanks to which we managed to release almost 1 GW of capacity. The government has set a task for everyone involved without exception to ensure the unconditional implementation of the decision to direct the released energy resource for the needs of the population by December 24. This is one of the steps that will help balance the energy system and reduce the time of electricity blackouts for citizens," the Ministry of Energy reported.

Consumption

As Ukrenergo reported, electricity consumption corresponds to seasonal indicators. Today, December 22, as of 9:30 a.m., its level was the same as at this time on the previous working day. On December 21, the daily maximum consumption was in the evening - 2.3% higher than the maximum of the previous Sunday. The reason is the application of a smaller volume of restriction measures.

"In regions where hourly blackouts are applied, there is still a need for economical energy consumption. Please limit the use of powerful electrical appliances as much as possible. If possible, postpone energy-intensive processes to night hours - after 11:00 p.m. Economical electricity consumption will contribute to a shorter duration of forced blackouts," Ukrenergo emphasized.

Julia Shramko

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Donetsk Oblast
Zhytomyr Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Energy of Ukraine
Ukrenergo
Ukraine