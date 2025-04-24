India has blocked the Indus River for Pakistan, Islamabad considers it an act of war

India has blocked the flow of the Indus River, which flows to Pakistan. This is reported by Times of India, reports UNN.

Details

According to the report, the Indian government has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty signed with Pakistan in 1960 in response to a terrorist attack in the mountainous region of Pahalgam in the disputed province of Jammu and Kashmir.

The perpetrators of this attack and their sponsors will be held accountable. ... India will be relentless in pursuing those who have committed or conspired to make terrorist acts possible. - said Foreign Minister Vikram Misri.

In turn, the Pakistani government said that "any attempt to stop or divert water belonging to Pakistan under the Indus Waters Treaty will be perceived as an act of war," threatening to respond with force.

According to experts, the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty will negatively affect Pakistan, as the country's agriculture depends on these water resources.

Let us remind you

According to Gulistan News, India plans to cancel the ceasefire agreement with Pakistan. This is happening against the background of escalating relations after the terrorist attack in Kashmir.

Kashmir is the subject of territorial disputes between India and Pakistan for many decades. The situation on an international scale is complicated by the fact that both countries have nuclear weapons and a new war between them could lead to dire consequences.

