"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv
12:42 PM • 9642 views

"Volodymyr, STOP!" Trump stated that he is not satisfied with Russian strikes on Kyiv

11:00 AM • 22247 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 62286 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 117664 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 149367 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 209303 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 104897 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 176222 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60799 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42627 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Pakistan Suspends Trade with India and Closes Airspace to Aircraft

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2594 views

Islamabad demands that Indian citizens leave Pakistan, suspends visas and expels Indian diplomats. India has also suspended issuing visas to Pakistanis after the tragedy in Kashmir.

Pakistan Suspends Trade with India and Closes Airspace to Aircraft

Pakistan has suspended trade with India and closed its airspace to Indian airlines. This was reported by NDTV, reports UNN.

Details

Official Islamabad also demands that Indian citizens leave Pakistan, and also announced the suspension of visas issued under the visa waiver program.

Pakistan also announced the expulsion of Indian diplomats - before that, India took a similar step regarding Pakistani diplomats.

Let us remind you

The Indian authorities announced the suspension of issuing visas to Pakistani citizens after the death of people at a resort in Kashmir. The tragedy occurred on April 24: 26 people died then, and 17 more were injured.

India has also banned Pakistanis from entering its territory and demands that military advisers from the Pakistani mission leave Indian territory within a week.

Addition

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the 20th century, three major wars and a series of armed conflicts took place between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack23.04.25, 14:27 • 4678 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
India
Narendra Modi
Pakistan
