Pakistan Suspends Trade with India and Closes Airspace to Aircraft

Pakistan has suspended trade with India and closed its airspace to Indian airlines. This was reported by NDTV, reports UNN.

Details

Official Islamabad also demands that Indian citizens leave Pakistan, and also announced the suspension of visas issued under the visa waiver program.

Pakistan also announced the expulsion of Indian diplomats - before that, India took a similar step regarding Pakistani diplomats.

Let us remind you

The Indian authorities announced the suspension of issuing visas to Pakistani citizens after the death of people at a resort in Kashmir. The tragedy occurred on April 24: 26 people died then, and 17 more were injured.

India has also banned Pakistanis from entering its territory and demands that military advisers from the Pakistani mission leave Indian territory within a week.

Addition

India and Pakistan have had tense relations since 1947 due to the Kashmir region: both countries consider it their territory. In the second half of the 20th century, three major wars and a series of armed conflicts took place between India and Pakistan.

The majority of the population of Kashmir are Muslims, but the region is divided into Indian and Pakistani parts.

