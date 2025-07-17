"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert

At a Coldplay concert in Boston, the kiss cam unexpectedly showed an intimate embrace between Andy Byron, CEO of IT company Astronomer, and his HR director, Christine Cabot, who attended the event together. The problem is that Byron is married. So, when his office romance was caught on video, it instantly went viral, damaging the reputation of the well-known CEO. This is reported by UNN with reference to The Sun.

The kiss cam usually looks for couples in love in the stands and displays images of their romantic moments on a large screen. This time, the lens captured Andy Byron, CEO of the large IT company Astronomer, and Christine Cabot, the company's HR director.

When the camera focused on them, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin commented: "Oh, look at these two." The stands simply erupted in laughter at this phrase. Martin continued to joke: "Oh what... either they're having an affair, or they're very shy."

Byron immediately let go of Cabot and literally fled behind the barrier, while the woman hid her face in her hands. All because Byron is a married man who publicly projects the image of an exemplary family man. His wife is not Christine at all, which caused a strong reaction from the community.

According to LinkedIn, Byron has been leading Astronomer since July 2023, and the firm's assets are estimated at over $1.3 billion. Christine Cabot, who joined the team nine months ago, states in her profile that she knows how to "gain the trust of employees at all levels, from CEOs to assistants."

After her appointment in November, Byron publicly praised Cabot, writing that she has "exceptional leadership and deep experience in talent management."