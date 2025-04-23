Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert
Exclusive
08:41 AM • 17860 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 31494 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 55265 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 87388 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130240 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 108794 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 124265 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 175152 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 127705 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 227970 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+27°
2.4m/s
19%
749 mm
Popular news

Trump administration liquidates group investigating Russian war crimes against Ukraine -The Washington Post

April 23, 01:42 AM • 45292 views

The State Emergency Service showed the consequences of the attack on Poltava: 3 people were injured, houses and infrastructure were damaged

April 23, 03:03 AM • 36756 views

The consequences of massive strikes on residential infrastructure are being eliminated in Kharkiv: preliminary, without casualties

April 23, 03:50 AM • 32925 views

In a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 1210 soldiers and dozens of pieces of equipment

April 23, 04:31 AM • 46152 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27425 views
Publications

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

06:48 AM • 23466 views

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

06:22 AM • 27884 views

Dubious motives: why is ARMA head Duma blocking the reform of the agency?

April 22, 02:43 PM • 68820 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 22, 01:40 PM • 130240 views

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money

April 22, 12:23 PM • 88020 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 25615 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 25586 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 55826 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 46639 views

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

April 22, 07:54 AM • 91787 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack

Kyiv • UNN

 • 796 views

An attack on tourists took place in Indian Jammu and Kashmir, killing 26 people. The "Kashmiri Resistance" group claimed responsibility, calling the victims agents.

Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack

A massive attack on tourists has occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the tragedy, 26 people died. A little-known militant group, the "Kashmir Resistance", claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that the victims were not tourists, but undercover agents.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

As a result of the attack, which took place on April 22 in the Pahalgam area in the Himalayas, 25 Indians and one citizen of Nepal died

- the police said.

"A little-known militant group, the "Kashmir Resistance", claimed responsibility for the attack on the social network."

It expresses dissatisfaction with the fact that more than 85,000 "strangers" have been resettled in the region, which has caused "demographic changes," the publication says.

The militants stated that the victims were not tourists, but agents of the Indian security services. 

This was not a typical tourist group, but rather an undercover agency tasked with investigating

- the message says.

The message also adds that the attack should "serve as a wake-up call not only for Delhi, but also for those who support Delhi's dubious strategies." In turn, Indian security services say that the "Kashmir Resistance" is a cover for Pakistani militant organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistan has said it only provides moral and diplomatic support to insurgents in Kashmir.

We are concerned about the deaths of tourists. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured

- said Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafkat Ali Khan.

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. The tragedy occurred in a tourist area that has been actively developing recently against the background of the weakening of the armed conflict in the region. According to law enforcement officers, two or three militants could have been involved in the attack.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the World
Reuters
India
Pakistan
Brent
$68.12
Bitcoin
$93,721.50
S&P 500
$5,284.53
Tesla
$237.88
Газ TTF
$34.92
Золото
$3,341.34
Ethereum
$1,803.87