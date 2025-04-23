Shooting with dozens of victims in Indian Jammu and Kashmir: the "Kashmiri Resistance" militant group claimed responsibility for the attack

A massive attack on tourists has occurred in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir. As a result of the tragedy, 26 people died. A little-known militant group, the "Kashmir Resistance", claimed responsibility for the attack and stated that the victims were not tourists, but undercover agents.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

As a result of the attack, which took place on April 22 in the Pahalgam area in the Himalayas, 25 Indians and one citizen of Nepal died - the police said.

"A little-known militant group, the "Kashmir Resistance", claimed responsibility for the attack on the social network."

It expresses dissatisfaction with the fact that more than 85,000 "strangers" have been resettled in the region, which has caused "demographic changes," the publication says.

The militants stated that the victims were not tourists, but agents of the Indian security services.

This was not a typical tourist group, but rather an undercover agency tasked with investigating - the message says.

The message also adds that the attack should "serve as a wake-up call not only for Delhi, but also for those who support Delhi's dubious strategies." In turn, Indian security services say that the "Kashmir Resistance" is a cover for Pakistani militant organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Pakistan has said it only provides moral and diplomatic support to insurgents in Kashmir.

We are concerned about the deaths of tourists. We express our condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured - said Pakistani Foreign Ministry spokesman Shafkat Ali Khan.

Let us remind you

In the mountain resort town of Pahalgam, armed attackers opened fire on vacationers. The tragedy occurred in a tourist area that has been actively developing recently against the background of the weakening of the armed conflict in the region. According to law enforcement officers, two or three militants could have been involved in the attack.