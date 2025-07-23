Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov

More than 1,200 people will take part in a humanitarian exchange between Russia and Ukraine. This was stated by the Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov during a press conference, reports UNN.

First, our agreement and the results of this humanitarian track are over 1,200 people. The exchanges will be conducted by our colleagues, and we will continue them further. Regarding the meeting of leaders, we outlined expectations and topics for discussion to prepare the agenda - said Umerov.

First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Serhiy Kyslytsia noted that Ukraine does not exchange civilians and children.

Children and civilians must be returned, we are talking about the return of prisoners of war - said Kyslytsia.

At the talks in Turkey, Ukraine proposes to the Russians to hold a meeting between the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in August.

Ukraine insists on an unconditional ceasefire. A meeting of leaders and a humanitarian track are also a priority.