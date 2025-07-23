Humanitarian bloc: VR Commissioner in the defense system spoke about agreements with the Russian Federation

Russia has agreed to work on returning prisoners of war who have been in captivity for more than 3 years. The delegations also discussed and both sides agreed to conduct regular sanitary exchanges of prisoners of war. This was stated by Yuriy Kovbasa, representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies, following a meeting in Istanbul, as reported by UNN.

Comment on the humanitarian block that we discussed today and what we agreed on. As for prisoners of war, we agreed to continue working at the current level. We additionally emphasized to the Russian side the prisoners of war who have been in captivity for more than 3 years. The Russian side agreed to work on those people to return them. This included young military personnel, wounded, and seriously ill individuals. - Kovbasa said.

According to him, the delegations separately discussed the possibility of return, and both sides agreed to conduct regular sanitary exchanges of prisoners of war, those people who are in poor health, accordingly wounded and sick.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded in Istanbul.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.

In Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian sides reached an agreement on the exchange of not only military personnel but also civilians.