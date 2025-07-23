$41.770.05
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Humanitarian bloc: VR Commissioner in the defense system spoke about agreements with the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

Yurii Kovbasa, representative of the VR Commissioner for Human Rights, announced agreements with the Russian Federation regarding the return of prisoners of war who have been in captivity for more than 3 years. Regular sanitary exchanges of prisoners of war in poor health have also been agreed upon.

Humanitarian bloc: VR Commissioner in the defense system spoke about agreements with the Russian Federation

Russia has agreed to work on returning prisoners of war who have been in captivity for more than 3 years. The delegations also discussed and both sides agreed to conduct regular sanitary exchanges of prisoners of war. This was stated by Yuriy Kovbasa, representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in the system of security and defense sector bodies, following a meeting in Istanbul, as reported by UNN.

Comment on the humanitarian block that we discussed today and what we agreed on. As for prisoners of war, we agreed to continue working at the current level. We additionally emphasized to the Russian side the prisoners of war who have been in captivity for more than 3 years. The Russian side agreed to work on those people to return them. This included young military personnel, wounded, and seriously ill individuals.

- Kovbasa said.

According to him, the delegations separately discussed the possibility of return, and both sides agreed to conduct regular sanitary exchanges of prisoners of war, those people who are in poor health, accordingly wounded and sick.

Negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian delegations concluded in Istanbul.

At the beginning of the negotiations, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed hope that during the third round, the parties would hold substantive and results-oriented consultations on the memorandums exchanged by Ukraine and Russia during the previous meeting.

In Istanbul, the Ukrainian and Russian sides reached an agreement on the exchange of not only military personnel but also civilians.

Anna Murashko

