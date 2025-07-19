Irish rap group Kneecap avoids criminal prosecution

The Irish rap group Kneecap has been cleared of charges. The musicians are no longer facing criminal prosecution for their performance at the Glastonbury festival – British police stated that the case was closed due to lack of evidence. The band members called the investigation political intimidation, writes UNN with reference to the BBC.

Details

On Friday, police stated that detectives had sought advice from the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and "decided not to take any further action against Kneecap on the grounds that there is insufficient evidence to provide a realistic prospect of conviction for any offense," the publication reports.

Kneecap called the investigation "political intimidation by the police" and said their performance was "a celebration of love and solidarity."

"This is politics. Every person who saw our performance knew that no law, not even close, was broken," the musicians said.

Avon and Somerset Police clarified that the investigation was conducted based on "comments regarding a future court case made during Kneecap's performance," when the musicians told the crowd they would "start a riot outside the court."

Although they later added: "No riots, just love and support, and support for Palestine."

Recall

The Irish-language rap group Kneecap caused a scandal with their performance at the Glastonbury festival in Great Britain, where anti-Israeli slogans were heard. One of the participants was accused of displaying a Hezbollah flag at the concert. Police announced that they would investigate video footage for criminal content.