Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
03:34 PM • 14376 views
Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO
Exclusive
July 24, 11:10 AM • 103474 views
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
July 24, 11:05 AM • 67353 views
NBU maintained the key rate at 15.5%
Exclusive
July 24, 08:34 AM • 128620 views
Political scientist on Istanbul talks: Trump should "read" them as mockery of himself
July 24, 07:16 AM • 85203 views
EU urged China to pressure Putin to end Russia's war against Ukraine
July 23, 08:24 PM • 85119 views
"The state will not interfere with those who work honestly": the government approved a moratorium on business inspections
July 23, 08:09 PM • 102571 views
Pentagon and US State Department approved the sale of military aid to Ukraine for $322 million
July 23, 08:05 PM • 69611 views
The youngest is 27 years old, the oldest is 66 years old. Some were in captivity for over 3 years: details of the release of Ukrainian defenders from captivity
July 23, 07:49 PM • 51500 views
Over 1.2 thousand people will take part in the exchange between Ukraine and Russia – Umerov
July 23, 04:26 PM • 74626 views
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails

Kyiv • UNN

 • 17596 views

President Zelenskyy has introduced a bill that reinstates old norms for NABU and SAPO, revokes some of the Prosecutor General's powers regarding these bodies, and introduces a mandatory polygraph for law enforcement officers. The document also provides for a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees during martial law.

Return of old norms, mandatory polygraph, and ban on travel abroad: what Zelenskyy's bill on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO entails

The bill submitted by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAP provides for the return of old norms that existed before the adoption of bill No. 12414, mandatory polygraph testing for employees of NABU, SAP, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets, as well as a ban on travel abroad for NABU employees. This is reported by UNN with reference to the card of bill No. 13533.

Details

According to the bill, the previous concept of "head of the prosecutor's office" is returned - the Prosecutor General, the Deputy Prosecutor General - the head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (for prosecutors of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office), the head of the regional prosecutor's office, the head of the district prosecutor's office and their first deputies and deputies, who act within their powers.

Bill No. 12414 excluded "Deputy Prosecutor General - Head of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office" from the concept of "head of the prosecutor's office."

It was envisaged that the Prosecutor General, in order to exercise his powers, has the right to issue a written instruction to the head of the pre-trial investigation body, which is mandatory for execution, regarding the provision of pre-trial investigation materials to him with a specified term and method of execution, however, in the President's version, this norm will not apply to detective units and internal control units of NABU.

Zelenskyy submitted a bill to the Verkhovna Rada on strengthening the powers of NABU and SAPO24.07.25, 18:34 • 14380 views

The norm is returned, according to which the head of the SAP, his first deputy and deputy have the right to supplement, change or withdraw an appeal or cassation complaint.

The Prosecutor General will have the right, in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation in wartime conditions, to entrust another pre-trial investigation body with the pre-trial investigation of criminal offenses assigned to the jurisdiction of the Bureau of Economic Security of Ukraine, as well as to entrust the BES with the investigation of criminal offenses assigned to the jurisdiction of other pre-trial investigation bodies.

It is forbidden to entrust the pre-trial investigation of a criminal offense assigned to the jurisdiction of NABU to another pre-trial investigation body, except in cases of objective circumstances that make it impossible for NABU to function or conduct a pre-trial investigation in wartime conditions.

The right to entrust the pre-trial investigation to another body in wartime conditions belongs to the deputy head of the SAP or the Prosecutor General.

The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP22.07.25, 13:41 • 141309 views

The norm is also excluded, according to which the powers of the prosecutor, assigned, in particular, to the head of the SAP, can be assigned to another prosecutor of the prosecutor's office bodies exclusively by the decision of the Prosecutor General.

The norm is changed, according to which the head of the pre-trial investigation body is obliged to comply with the instructions and directives of the prosecutor, which are given in writing, supplemented by - "except for criminal proceedings, the pre-trial investigation of which is carried out by detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine."

A NABU detective is obliged to follow instructions and directives only from a SAP prosecutor, which are provided in writing.

The norm is excluded, according to which the dispute over jurisdiction in criminal proceedings, which may belong to the jurisdiction of NABU and BEB, is resolved by the Prosecutor General.

Alternative bill on the powers of NABU and SAPO officially registered on the Rada website24.07.25, 15:00 • 2336 views

In addition, the provision is abolished, according to which the defendants in the case can directly apply to the Prosecutor General with a request to close the criminal proceedings if crimes are being investigated that were allegedly committed by: the ex-president of Ukraine, prime minister, minister or his deputy, people's deputy, judge, heads of NABU, BEB, SBI, National Bank or their deputies, deputy prosecutor general, secretary of the National Security and Defense Council or his deputies, etc.

Agreements on plea bargains between the prosecutor and the suspect are made with the consent of the head of the SAP. The initial version provided that agreements are made with the consent of the Prosecutor General, the head of the SAP.

At the President's suggestion, a written notice of suspicion is issued by the Prosecutor General and the head of the SAP regarding a people's deputy, a presidential candidate, the Ombudsman, the head and members of the Accounting Chamber, a SAP prosecutor, an employee and director of NABU, a deputy prosecutor general, and the head of the NACP.

Previously, it was stipulated that a written notice of suspicion to the aforementioned persons, as well as to the head of a permanent auxiliary body established by the President of Ukraine, the Prime Minister, a member of the Cabinet of Ministers, the director of the SBI and BEB, is issued by the Prosecutor General.

All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"23.07.25, 19:26 • 74626 views

The President also proposes that the Prosecutor General and his deputies do not have the right to give instructions to SAP prosecutors and perform other actions that directly relate to the exercise of their powers by SAP prosecutors.

In case of voting and publication of the specified bill, employees of NABU, SAP, BEB, the Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and the National Police who have access to state secrets must undergo a polygraph test using a methodology agreed with the Security Service of Ukraine, to determine whether they have committed actions in favor of the aggressor state.

Within 6 months, the SBU must conduct a check of NABU, SAP, BEB, Prosecutor General's Office, SBI, and National Police employees who have access to state secrets, to determine whether they have committed actions in favor of the aggressor state.

The Prosecutor General's Office and the Ministry of Justice have been instructed to intensify efforts to search for and extradite by foreign states persons who evade pre-trial investigation, trial, or serving a sentence.

In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers, together with NABU, must within a month make changes to regulatory legal acts regarding the prohibition, during martial law, of NABU employees traveling abroad, except in cases of official business trips.

It should be noted that this bill has been designated as urgent for extraordinary consideration by the Rada.

"Real tools, no Russian ties, and independence of NABU and SAP": Zelenskyy approved a new bill, will submit it to the Verkhovna Rada today24.07.25, 14:48 • 1878 views

Recall

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy submitted a bill that restores the procedural powers and guarantees the independence of NABU and SAP. NABU and SAP urged the Verkhovna Rada to adopt this initiative as soon as possible to prevent threats to criminal proceedings.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

