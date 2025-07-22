The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

$41.820.07
48.790.18
ukenru
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
08:08 AM • 17810 views
The Office of the Prosecutor General and the SBU uncovered new facts of restricted access information leakage from NABU
07:27 AM • 47348 views
Defense needs $120 billion next year, half of which is planned to be received with the support of allies - Shmyhal
06:19 AM • 79262 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League
Exclusive
06:15 AM • 43432 views
Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert
July 22, 05:56 AM • 51235 views
Moratorium on business inspections: what does the NSDC decision approved by Zelenskyy entail
Exclusive
July 22, 05:30 AM • 33512 views
The process of selecting NABU employees should be properly evaluated – lawyer
July 21, 05:47 PM • 45066 views
Ukraine-Russia meeting in Turkey planned for Wednesday - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 21, 03:11 PM • 141696 views
"The sky does not forgive mistakes." Why Ukraine risks losing the combat potential of Mi-8 helicopters?
Exclusive
July 21, 02:45 PM • 65324 views
How many fruits and berries can be consumed daily and are there any contraindications - explains a nutritionist
Exclusive
July 21, 02:09 PM • 94490 views
The Rada proposes to grant benefits to aircraft manufacturing enterprises within Defence City to preserve potential
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+30°
3.3m/s
48%
743mm
Popular news
Iran declares readiness for nuclear talks with the US, but there's a conditionJuly 22, 02:11 AM • 50370 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 54867 views
Drones attacked petrochemical giant in Russia's Samara region: video and all details07:00 AM • 23687 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 50950 views
Iran said it would not stop uranium enrichment ahead of European talks07:38 AM • 27541 views
Publications
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation10:46 AM • 15502 views
Another "influencer": after Khrystenko, law enforcement should pay attention to MP Kuzminykh07:18 AM • 51935 views
Support during the war: how the state provides grants and restructures business debts06:46 AM • 55848 views
“Hamrun Spartans” – “Dynamo”: Kyiv team starts in the Champions League06:19 AM • 79283 views
Loud statements instead of actions: ARMA head Duma ignores internal checks amid criminal caseJuly 21, 03:24 PM • 115472 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Igor Kolomoisky
Rustem Umerov
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Greece
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closedJuly 19, 07:54 AM • 143136 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekendJuly 18, 06:06 PM • 236818 views
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiereJuly 18, 12:24 PM • 251309 views
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concertJuly 17, 05:00 PM • 246869 views
Queen Camilla celebrates 78th birthday: William and Kate congratulate Prince of Wales's stepmotherJuly 17, 01:55 PM • 245910 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude
Diia (service)
Shahed-136
Truth Social

The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16602 views

The Parliament voted for bill No. 12414. The document introduces amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, in particular, regarding the powers of NABU and SAP.

The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances During Martial Law." The document, in particular, amends the powers of NABU and SAP, reports UNN

Details

The document was supported by 263 MPs. 

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case21.07.25, 12:16 • 83888 views

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases from the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function".

Recall

As previously reported, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches of NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party Fedir Khrystenko, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with treason.

Later, it was reported about the detention of an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2".

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The specified employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Viktor Husarov. He was sent into custody without the possibility of bail.

Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert22.07.25, 09:15 • 43444 views

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyPolitics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Crimea
Kyiv
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9