The Rada supported the bill on amendments to the Criminal Code regarding the powers of NABU and SAP

Today, the Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for draft law No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances During Martial Law." The document, in particular, amends the powers of NABU and SAP, reports UNN.

Details

The document was supported by 263 MPs.

According to the amendments to the draft law, the Prosecutor General of Ukraine can give instructions to pre-trial investigation bodies (including NABU and SAP). In addition, the Prosecutor General will have the right to access materials, documents, and other information from pre-trial investigation bodies.

The Prosecutor General also has the right to issue written instructions to the heads of pre-trial investigation bodies, which will be mandatory for execution. First of all, this refers to providing him with pre-trial investigation materials with a set deadline and method of execution.

"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case

In addition, the Prosecutor General will be able to transfer cases from the jurisdiction of one pre-trial investigation body to another pre-trial investigation body "in case of ineffective pre-trial investigation or in the presence of objective circumstances that make it impossible for the relevant body to function".

Recall

As previously reported, SBU, SBI, and OGP employees conducted over 70 searches of NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the NABU territorial department of detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp grown by his father to Dagestan.

Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy from the banned OPZZh party Fedir Khrystenko, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with treason.

Later, it was reported about the detention of an employee of the NABU Central Office, who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2".

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov – deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where he was recruited by the FSB. The specified employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.

Today, the Shevchenkivskyi court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure for Viktor Husarov. He was sent into custody without the possibility of bail.

Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert