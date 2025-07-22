Russian agents in NABU: this happens when a structure operates unchecked – expert

Hostile intelligence structures became interested in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, in particular, because this structure has been working for years without control and audit. This opinion was expressed by political scientist Taras Zahorodnii, reports UNN.

The expert is not surprised that people were found in NABU who allegedly cooperated with the aggressor state and worked for the FSB of the Russian Federation.

A structure that has not been audited, even according to the law, operates uncontrollably in the country. Therefore, anything can happen there. Does the FSB want to penetrate various structures? Of course it does, especially an uncontrolled structure that practically no one controls. - the political scientist believes.

Zahorodnii reminded that all attempts to check NABU, to conduct an audit, ended with shouts that honest people by definition work there.

Therefore, I am not surprised that this is happening. The SBU conducts counterintelligence work and exposes people who are connected, including, with the Russian Federation - says the political scientist and notes that questions to NABU employees have already arisen, for example, in a situation where detectives conduct cases of commercial structures, and then become shareholders of these same companies.

As an example, he cited the situation with detectives who handled a corruption case at "Ukrzaliznytsia", and after being dismissed from the Bureau, they got jobs in this state company, and one of them also became its shareholder.

In the situation with the detected enemy agents, according to the political scientist, the inevitability of punishment will be an important aspect.

This is mandatory, this is prevention, so that everyone knows that cooperating with the FSB is dangerous, that you can get a life sentence. In the fight against crime, including the fight against agents, demonstrations of the inevitability of punishment are important. Here, you know, so that others don't get away with it. If you know that you will be imprisoned, well, it will be harder for Russians to recruit someone - the expert believes.

As for NABU itself, according to Zahorodnii, a thorough audit should be conducted for all years of the Bureau's work, those who abused their official position should be punished, and then - it should be rebooted, reviewing the principles on which it will operate.

As previously reported, SBU, SBI and Prosecutor General's Office employees conducted more than 70 searches regarding NABU employees.

In particular, Ruslan Magamedrasulov, head of the territorial department of NABU detectives, was detained on suspicion of aiding the Russian Federation. He is accused of mediating the sale of technical hemp to Dagestan, grown by his father. Also, during the investigation, law enforcement officers established that the high-ranking official of the Bureau had close contact with People's Deputy Fedor Khrystenko from the banned OPZZh party, who fled the country and cooperates with the Russian special services and influences NABU's activities. He was charged with treason.

Later, it was reported about the detention of a NABU Central Office employee who spied for the FSB and works in the most elite closed unit "D-2".

According to the investigation, the curator of the NABU employee was Dmytro Ivantsov - deputy head of V. Yanukovych's security, who in February 2014 helped the fugitive president move to Russia, and he himself remained in annexed Crimea, where the FSB recruited him. The specified employee collected and transmitted to the enemy's special services identifying data of Ukrainian law enforcement officers and other citizens.