"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15734 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko personally supports the prosecution in the case of prosecutor's office employee Andriy Molochko, who hit a woman in Kyiv.

"So that no one has any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office's activities": Kravchenko explained why he personally supports the prosecution in the Molochko case

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko will support the prosecution in the case of prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv, for the maximum punishment of the employee. He announced this after the court session, at which a pre-trial restraint was chosen for Andriy Molochny - detention without the right to bail, reports UNN correspondent.

We, as the prosecution, are satisfied with today's session on choosing a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention without the application of an alternative pre-trial restraint and without bail. We continue to work and will then support the state prosecution to achieve one goal - maximum punishment.

- Kravchenko stated.

He also said that he decided to support the prosecution in court so that "no one would have any doubt about the transparency of the Prosecutor General's Office and personally me, as the Prosecutor General, regarding this act and this event."

This is a shame for our system, I am personally ashamed of an employee of our system, so I want to change the public's opinion that not all prosecutors are like that, and if someone in our system committed a criminal offense, then we will act appropriately after that.

- stated the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko pointed out that this is indicative for all heads of district prosecutor's offices, as well as regional ones, that the heads also go to court. "You need to go and do your job. Therefore, this is indicative for our leaders who have been sitting in their chairs for a very long time and do not go to court, do not represent the state prosecution," Kravchenko added.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of the capital chose a pre-trial restraint in the form of detention for prosecutor Andriy Molochny, who hit a woman on Velyka Vasylkivska Street in Kyiv.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Kyiv
