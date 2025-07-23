$41.770.05
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
Negotiations between Ukrainian and Russian delegations began in Istanbul
A short preparatory meeting between Umerov, Medinsky, and the host party took place in Istanbul
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Civil servant under investigation: why Zima's case is a reputational risk for the National Bank
Mykhailo Pinkevych – retired Captain 1st Rank on the formation of the Ukrainian Navy and the first NATO missions in Ukraine
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
"We agreed that everyone will work exclusively constructively": Zelenskyy gathered heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies
Man dies during police detention in Vinnytsia region: SBI takes over the case
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia will take place in Istanbul around 7:00 PM - sources
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
50%
746mm
Appropriated almost 750,000 hryvnias for repairs: school director in Kyiv received suspicion
Defrauded Ukrainians of over UAH 50 million under the guise of "aid" to the Armed Forces: swindler extradited from UAE
Third round of talks in Istanbul: Ukrainian delegation departed for Turkey
DBR launched an investigation into the Mirage-2000 fighter jet crash: what is known
PrivatBank case: SAP announced the completion of the investigation against Kolomoisky and five other individuals
Mirage-2000: incident without casualties and system strength test - Ukrainian aviation operates smoothly
Business Preservation Tool: Lawyers on the Benefits of Preventive Restructuring for Companies and Banks
Third round of negotiations in Istanbul: what are the main goals and what to expect
Zodiac sign Leo: characteristics of the brightest fire sign
Amendments to Defence City: a chance to restore critically needed support for Ukrainian aviation
Bruce Willis cannot speak, read, or walk due to deteriorating condition - Media
Investigation against Kneecap regarding Glastonbury performance closed
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
First tickets for Nolan's "Odyssey" sold out - a year before the premiere
"Kiss Cam" exposed IT giant CEO's office romance at Coldplay concert
All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy plans to submit a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that will strengthen the law enforcement system and ensure the inevitability of punishment. This document will be a response to public demands and will take into account the proposals of law enforcement agency heads.

All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would be a response to ensure the strength of the law enforcement system. This will be a presidential bill implemented as part of the state transformation strategy. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There were many meetings with government officials, with representatives of law enforcement agencies. We talked in great detail. The SBU, NABU, SAP, Ministry of Internal Affairs, NACP, SBI, Prosecutor General of Ukraine – it was important for me that everyone gave their arguments, their vision. It is important that they also told each other what had been accumulating for a long time. I highly appreciate the agreement on teamwork and on measures that can truly give a sense of inevitability of punishment, and therefore, justice in Ukraine.

- said Zelenskyy.

He added that an agreement had been reached that the heads of institutions would jointly propose an action plan, a plan of specific steps that could strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine.

Of course, everyone heard what people are saying these days – on social media, to each other, on the streets. This is not in vain. We analyzed all concerns, all aspects of what needs to be changed and what needs to be activated. I will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will be a response, which will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and – very importantly – all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place. And I very much expect proposals from our group of heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, regarding the norms that should work. This will be a presidential bill, and we will implement it as part of our state transformation strategy.

- added Zelenskyy.

Recall that

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances in Martial Law." The document, in particular, amends the powers of NABU and SAP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
