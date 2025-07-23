All norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place: Zelenskyy will propose a bill to the Rada that will "ensure the strength of the law enforcement system"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he would propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada that would be a response to ensure the strength of the law enforcement system. This will be a presidential bill implemented as part of the state transformation strategy. Zelenskyy announced this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

There were many meetings with government officials, with representatives of law enforcement agencies. We talked in great detail. The SBU, NABU, SAP, Ministry of Internal Affairs, NACP, SBI, Prosecutor General of Ukraine – it was important for me that everyone gave their arguments, their vision. It is important that they also told each other what had been accumulating for a long time. I highly appreciate the agreement on teamwork and on measures that can truly give a sense of inevitability of punishment, and therefore, justice in Ukraine. - said Zelenskyy.

He added that an agreement had been reached that the heads of institutions would jointly propose an action plan, a plan of specific steps that could strengthen the rule of law in Ukraine.

Of course, everyone heard what people are saying these days – on social media, to each other, on the streets. This is not in vain. We analyzed all concerns, all aspects of what needs to be changed and what needs to be activated. I will propose a bill to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine that will be a response, which will ensure the strength of the law enforcement system. And there will be no Russian influence or interference in the activities of law enforcement agencies, and – very importantly – all norms for the independence of anti-corruption institutions will be in place. And I very much expect proposals from our group of heads of law enforcement and anti-corruption agencies, from the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, regarding the norms that should work. This will be a presidential bill, and we will implement it as part of our state transformation strategy. - added Zelenskyy.

Recall that

The Verkhovna Rada voted in the second reading for bill No. 12414 "On Amendments to the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine Regarding the Peculiarities of Pre-trial Investigation of Criminal Offenses Related to the Disappearance of Persons Under Special Circumstances in Martial Law." The document, in particular, amends the powers of NABU and SAP.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed law No. 12414, which regulates the activities of NABU and SAP.