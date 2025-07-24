Alternative bill on the powers of NABU and SAPO officially registered on the Rada website

An alternative bill No. 13531 has been officially registered in the Verkhovna Rada, proposing to review the powers of NABU and SAP. The document clarifies the procedures for prosecutor's control during pre-trial investigation, writes UNN.

Details

In particular, according to this bill, the prosecutor has full access to materials, documents, and other information related to the pre-trial investigation. However, he, or the person performing his duties, does not have the authority to instruct another prosecutor to conduct a "check on compliance with laws during the pre-trial investigation."

At the same time, the Deputy Prosecutor General - head of the SAP, his first deputy, and deputy have the right to "supplement, amend, or withdraw an appeal or cassation appeal and an application for review of a court decision based on newly discovered or exceptional circumstances."

Currently, the bill is registered in the Verkhovna Rada and awaits consideration.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the Verkhovna Rada may vote tomorrow, July 25, on a new bill regarding the work of anti-corruption bodies.

