Inventive activity in Russia has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years – the number of patents has decreased by almost a quarter since the beginning of the war. Most state “innovative” projects are borrowed or adapted technologies, not genuine innovations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the number of inventions in Russia has fallen to a two-decade low, despite the Kremlin's loud demands to replace Western technologies and ensure "technological sovereignty."

After the start of the full-scale war, the number of issued patents in the Russian Federation decreased by a quarter and rolled back to the level of the early 2000s. In 2024, only 21 thousand patents were registered — almost 40% less than before the war - the post says.

"The state reports huge budgets for 'innovative activities' and the introduction of 'advanced technologies.' But only about 10% of them are truly new. The rest are borrowed or adapted solutions that have long been used outside of Russia," the CCD added.

