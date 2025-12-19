Inventive activity in Russia reached a 20-year low after the start of the war - CPD

$42.340.00
Exclusive
02:21 PM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photos
12:10 PM
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean Sea
10:10 AM
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the war
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 06:45 AM
Compensation for military personnel of 50% of the first installment under the eOselia program: the government has not yet developed the relevant procedure
Publications
Exclusives
Russian border guards crossed the control line on the border between Estonia and Russia December 19, 05:23 AM
Military units started testing the "Property" system: what is envisioned 09:27 AM
In Odesa region, after the Russian attack, traffic on the Odesa-Reni highway is stopped, a number of checkpoints on the border are closed: what you need to know 10:04 AM
Three trade union leaders received suspicions for millions in embezzlement "for Bukovel, christenings, alcohol": Prosecutor General Kravchenko released recordings of the defendants' conversations 10:41 AM
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4 11:05 AM
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 7000 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 17181 views
Sponsor of Odesa ex-mayor Hurvits and friend of regionalist Kivalov: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is linked to patient deaths. Part 4Photo11:05 AM • 18381 views
A perfect storm for gold and a silver 'hype' in 2025: should Ukrainians invest in metals in 2026?
Exclusive
December 19, 09:00 AM • 24374 views
General astrological trends for 2026: a time of great changes and new opportunities
Exclusive
December 18, 03:30 PM • 50811 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Donald Trump
Karol Nawrocki
Vitaliy Kim
Actual places
Ukraine
Odesa
Poland
Belarus
United States
How to prepare for New Year 2026: plan and tips December 18, 11:44 AM
20 days to become the First Lady of the USA: a trailer for a documentary about Melania Trump has been released December 17, 07:12 PM
"More questions than answers": a mysterious trailer for Steven Spielberg's new film has been released December 17, 04:22 PM
Trump says new White House ballroom could cost $400 million December 17, 12:18 PM
Owner of NBA star Michael Jordan's estate plans to turn it into a museum December 17, 06:16 AM
Technology
Social network
Heating
Orlan-10
The Economist

Inventive activity in Russia reached a 20-year low after the start of the war - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23715 views

The number of patents in Russia has decreased by almost a quarter since the beginning of the war, reaching its lowest level in 20 years. Most state "innovative" projects are borrowed or adapted technologies, not genuine innovations.

Inventive activity in Russia reached a 20-year low after the start of the war - CPD

Inventive activity in Russia has fallen to its lowest level in 20 years – the number of patents has decreased by almost a quarter since the beginning of the war. Most state “innovative” projects are borrowed or adapted technologies, not genuine innovations. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation (CCD), according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the number of inventions in Russia has fallen to a two-decade low, despite the Kremlin's loud demands to replace Western technologies and ensure "technological sovereignty."

After the start of the full-scale war, the number of issued patents in the Russian Federation decreased by a quarter and rolled back to the level of the early 2000s. In 2024, only 21 thousand patents were registered — almost 40% less than before the war

- the post says.

"The state reports huge budgets for 'innovative activities' and the introduction of 'advanced technologies.' But only about 10% of them are truly new. The rest are borrowed or adapted solutions that have long been used outside of Russia," the CCD added.

Russia is militarizing the Arctic under the guise of science: Ukrainian intelligence reveals the Kremlin's plans18.06.25, 09:19 • 2969 views

Vita Zelenetska

TechnologiesEducation
Russian propaganda
Technology
State budget
War in Ukraine