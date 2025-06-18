$41.530.01
Russia is militarizing the Arctic under the guise of science: Ukrainian intelligence reveals the Kremlin's plans

Kyiv • UNN

 • 966 views

The Kremlin is intensifying its activities in the Arctic due to global warming and new opportunities. Russia is using scientific expeditions for military purposes and expanding infrastructure.

Russia is militarizing the Arctic under the guise of science: Ukrainian intelligence reveals the Kremlin's plans

The Kremlin is stepping up its activities in the Arctic amid global warming and the opening of new strategic opportunities in the Arctic, including mineral deposits and the Northern Sea Route. This was reported by Andriy Chernyak, representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

As Chernyak noted, the key tool for implementing the Arctic strategy of the Russian Federation is the state enterprise "Arctic and Antarctic Research Institute". Formally, the structure performs "scientific tasks", but in fact, it is a link in Moscow's resource-military project.

This R&D institute aims to perform the following tasks:

  • conducting geological exploration of new gas and oil fields;
    • analysis of the ice situation in the Northern Sea for laying shipping routes;
      • modeling climate change and oceanographic conditions until 2035 in order to plan the exploitation of the region in the long term.

        Scientific expeditions organized by the institute study water temperature, current strength, wind dynamics, and predict changes in ice cover. All these data have a dual purpose - both for civilian use and for planning military operations and fleet movements.

        In addition, Russia is developing the region's infrastructure: installing communication equipment, including satellite communication systems, that can be used to coordinate Arctic operations of the Russian Northern Fleet and support unmanned systems.

        According to the representative of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, the world must be prepared for the fact that the Kremlin's next "scientific initiatives" are just a cover for a new phase of militarization of the Arctic.

        The aggressor state is gradually turning the region into a springboard for power projection, control over logistics routes and access to resources. If the international community continues to underestimate these processes, the North may become the next area of tension

        – Chernyak said.

        Let us remind you

        Russia uses its "Orthodoxy" to influence African countries and is expanding there on a spiritual level. This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

        Yevhen Ustimenko

