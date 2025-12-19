EU allocates 90 billion euros in aid to Ukraine for 2026-2027 - Head of the European Council

European Union countries have agreed to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in aid for 2026-2027. This was stated on the social network X by the President of the European Council, António Costa, as reported by UNN.

We have agreed. The decision to provide Ukraine with 90 billion euros in support for 2026-2027 has been made. We made commitments and fulfilled them. - the statement reads.

The President of the European Council did not specify the source of funding.

Recall

Earlier, it was reported that the President of the European Council, António Costa, stated that a decision on supporting Ukraine would be made by the end of the EU summit. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also confirmed that leaders would not leave the summit without an agreement on financing Ukraine for the next two years.

EU leaders failed to agree on using Russian assets to finance Ukraine